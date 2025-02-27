Mirage Hardwood Floors unveils 2025 lineup

Saint-Georges—Mirage, a hardwood flooring brand renowned for its quality, presented its new lineup for 2025, with three new collections, Lively, Autumn and Blanc; two new colors, Alice and Elora; and the all-new DurAlive finish.

“Once again, innovation is the driving force behind our new Mirage product offerings for 2025,” said Jérôme Goulet, marketing vice president at Mirage. “We are pleased to introduce a reinvented lineup, conceived with care and streamlined to meet the increasingly diverse expectations of consumers. Each new collection features a palette of six to eight carefully selected shades highlighting a particular species, texture and finish and is available in exclusive and character grade. These new offerings deliver an intuitive quality experience that customers appreciate.”

Like the growth rings of an oak tree, the Lively collection is designed to bring dynamism to each room. Available in oak in character and exclusive grades with a smooth texture and the new DurAlive finish, this collection comes in five colors and one natural tone: Natural, Wedding Day, Sleepover, First Kiss, Summer Camp and Road Trip. Available in TruBalance technology, in 5- and 7-inch widths, 5-inch herringbone, classic technology in 3 ¼-inch and 4 ¼-inch widths.

The Autumn collection offers a warm and comforting tribute to Canadian fall activities, with rich, evocative maple hues that enhance the season’s charm and magic moments. Available in maple in character and exclusive grades with a smooth texture and the new DurAlive finish, this collection comes in five colors and one natural tone: Natural, Apple Picking, Harvest, Hiking, Hayride and Bonfire. Available in TruBalance technology, 5- and 7-inch widths, 5-inch herringbone and classic technology 3 ¼-inch and 4 ¼-inch widths.

Resistant and silky soft, the DurAlive finish reveals intensely vibrant colors with its translucent look. This durable finish will protect floors for years to come. The DurAlive finish is exclusive to the new Lively and Autumn collections.

The Blanc collection highlights refined white oak flooring. This collection features soothing colors said to be in perfect balance and harmony with minimalist decors. Available in white oak in character and exclusive grades with a brushed texture and DuraMatt finish, the Blanc collection comes in seven colors and one natural tone: Natural, Rocking Horse, Carousel, Hula Hoop, White Mist, Bubble Bath, Stardust and Sailing Stone. Available in TruBalance technology, 5-, 6 1/2-, 7- and 7 ¾-inch widths, 5-inch herringbone and chevron, TruBalance Lite technology, 5- and 7-inch widths, 5-inch herringbone and classic technology 4 ¼-inch widths.

Alice, a new color in the Muse collection, is an elegant shade of brown available on white oak. It pays tribute to the legacy of a pioneering chemist whose revolutionary leprosy treatment transformed numerous lives. Available in TruBalance technology, 5- and 7-inch widths, 5-inch herringbone and chevron, TruBalance Lite technology 5- and 7-inch widths, 5-inch herringbone, Lock technology 5-inch widths with a DuraMatt finish.

Elora, a new color in the Escape collection, blends the brown hues of red oak with rich nuances of creamy latté and taupe. Elora evokes the limestone cliffs and century-old buildings in its namesake Canadian town. Available in TruBalance technology 5-inch widths and 5-inch herringbone, TruBalance Lite technology 5-inch widths and 5-inch herringbone, and Classic technology 3 ¼- and 4 ¼-inch widths with a Cashmere finish.