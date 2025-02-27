Mirage Hardwood Floors unveils 2025 lineup

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsMirage Hardwood Floors unveils 2025 lineup

Saint-Georges—Mirage, a hardwood flooring brand renowned for its quality, presented its new lineup for 2025, with three new collections, Lively, Autumn and Blanc; two new colors, Alice and Elora; and the all-new DurAlive finish.

“Once again, innovation is the driving force behind our new Mirage product offerings for 2025,” said Jérôme Goulet, marketing vice president at Mirage. “We are pleased to introduce a reinvented lineup, conceived with care and streamlined to meet the increasingly diverse expectations of consumers. Each new collection features a palette of six to eight carefully selected shades highlighting a particular species, texture and finish and is available in exclusive and character grade. These new offerings deliver an intuitive quality experience that customers appreciate.”

mirageLike the growth rings of an oak tree, the Lively collection is designed to bring dynamism to each room. Available in oak in character and exclusive grades with a smooth texture and the new DurAlive finish, this collection comes in five colors and one natural tone: Natural, Wedding Day, Sleepover, First Kiss, Summer Camp and Road Trip. Available in TruBalance technology, in 5- and 7-inch widths, 5-inch herringbone, classic technology in 3 ¼-inch and 4 ¼-inch widths.

The Autumn collection offers a warm and comforting tribute to Canadian fall activities, with rich, evocative maple hues that enhance the season’s charm and magic moments. Available in maple in character and exclusive grades with a smooth texture and the new DurAlive finish, this collection comes in five colors and one natural tone: Natural, Apple Picking, Harvest, Hiking, Hayride and Bonfire. Available in TruBalance technology, 5- and 7-inch widths, 5-inch herringbone and classic technology 3 ¼-inch and 4 ¼-inch widths.

Resistant and silky soft, the DurAlive finish reveals intensely vibrant colors with its translucent look. This durable finish will protect floors for years to come. The DurAlive finish is exclusive to the new Lively and Autumn collections.

mirageThe Blanc collection highlights refined white oak flooring. This collection features soothing colors said to be in perfect balance and harmony with minimalist decors. Available in white oak in character and exclusive grades with a brushed texture and DuraMatt finish, the Blanc collection comes in seven colors and one natural tone: Natural, Rocking Horse, Carousel, Hula Hoop, White Mist, Bubble Bath, Stardust and Sailing Stone. Available in TruBalance technology, 5-, 6 1/2-, 7- and 7 ¾-inch widths, 5-inch herringbone and chevron, TruBalance Lite technology, 5- and 7-inch widths, 5-inch herringbone and classic technology 4 ¼-inch widths.

Alice, a new color in the Muse collection, is an elegant shade of brown available on white oak. It pays tribute to the legacy of a pioneering chemist whose revolutionary leprosy treatment transformed numerous lives. Available in TruBalance technology, 5- and 7-inch widths, 5-inch herringbone and chevron, TruBalance Lite technology 5- and 7-inch widths, 5-inch herringbone, Lock technology 5-inch widths with a DuraMatt finish.

mirageElora, a new color in the Escape collection, blends the brown hues of red oak with rich nuances of creamy latté and taupe. Elora evokes the limestone cliffs and century-old buildings in its namesake Canadian town. Available in TruBalance technology 5-inch widths and 5-inch herringbone, TruBalance Lite technology 5-inch widths and 5-inch herringbone, and Classic technology 3 ¼- and 4 ¼-inch widths with a Cashmere finish.

Previous article
Floors & More convention set for spring
Next article
Remodeling market poised for growth in 2025

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Dal-Tile achieves fcB2B certification

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association’s (WFCA) fcB2B program announced Dal-Tile has successfully completed the rigorous requirements for fcB2B certification. This certification validates Dal-Tile’s ability...
Read more
News

Multifamily market to stabilize toward end of 2025

FCNews Staff - 0
Las Vegas—Supply-chain problems and high interest rates are expected to impede the multifamily sector in the first half of 2025 before the market stabilizes...
Read more
News

Remodeling market poised for growth in 2025

FCNews Staff - 0
Las Vegas—An aging housing stock, record levels of home equity and favorable demographics will create positive growth prospects for the remodeling sector in 2025,...
Read more
News

Floors & More convention set for spring

Reginald Tucker - 0
New venue, new location, new dates and whole new vibe. That describes the lead-up to the 2025 Floors & More annual convention, set to...
Read more
Featured Post

TISE 2025: Innovators play up their strengths

Reginald Tucker - 0
Las Vegas—While hard surface flooring manufacturers can claim most of the credit for developing products that excite consumers and incentivize retailers to sell those...
Read more
Commercial

Best of NeoCon Awards opens March 1 for 2025 submissions

FCNews Staff - 0
Chicago—The Best of NeoCon Awards competition—the industry’s premier awards program recognizing innovation in commercial design across 40-plus categories—will officially open for submissions March 1. A...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X