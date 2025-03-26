Tile style—what’s trending in 2025

By Megan Salzano-Birch
The world of tile is constantly evolving yet remains tapped into the pulse of home design trends. From large-format designs to bold colorways to nuanced wood looks for exterior use, 2025 already abounds with trending tile designs.

Following are a few trends hitting the market this year:

Take it outside

When the pandemic struck in 2020, homeowners realized what a goldmine their outdoor spaces were. Since then, the growth of outdoor living areas has boomed—creating even more demand for tile collections that shift seamlessly from indoor spaces to outdoor havens.

tile

Crossville’s Rural Retreat was designed to support the indoor/outdoor trend with a sophisticated and nuanced wood-look design available in five colors.

tileVirginia Tile offers MILEstone Farmhouse Living (floor) and Imprint (wall), which are both suitable for indoor and outdoor applications.

tileDel Conca’s Elements is a terrazzo-inspired stoneware line suitable for floors and walls with a porcelain outdoor paver and a unique leaves mosaic.

Wordly and wild stone

While the look of stone in a porcelain or ceramic constructions are nothing new, it’s a look that will never go out of style. However, what is burgeoning in 2025 is the global influence and bold colorways now shaping stone-look rollouts.

MSI’s Exotika is inspired by the natural allure of onyx and marble, showcasing a palette of bold colorways, including greens, blues, purples and more.

Daltile’s Sovran marries the opulence of three different natural marble visuals. Each porcelain tile is reminiscent of classic white and black marble, adorned with intricate veining that varies from piece to piece.

Designing with dimension

Whether via grand sizing or opulent texture, the dimension given to tile today has far surpassed that of its predecessors but always remains steadfastly poignant in the market.

tileOffering a warm, silver-grey backdrop accented with gold and dark charcoal veining, Daltile’s Elestial is a 64 x 127 ultra-large slab providing the artistry of a natural marble with the practicality of porcelain, for floors, walls and countertops.

tileMurali by Emser was designed to bring texture to the forefront. With its distinctive ribbed surface and large-format sizing, this series features a curated selection of colors, each replicating the beauty of natural stone.

Blacks, browns and bolds

Bold colors are making their way into the hearts and homes of consumers nationwide, but this year will also see the embrace of black, browns and bold designs. Tile suppliers are all too happy to capitalize.

The Regallo collection from MSI taps into the allure of natural marble and onyx in hues spanning from cool white to bold black.

Brown (Pantone’s color of the year) takes the spotlight in Decocer’s Volcano collection, a series of modular tiles inspired by the beauty of fractured earthenware. The tiles aim to blend artisanal tradition with a modern, adaptable style.

The bold styling of Anatolia’s Cabana includes four unique designs in four serene color blends. The array of pebble mosaics aims to conjure a harmonious, organic ambiance, inviting serenity and a deep connection to the beauty of nature.

