Pantone announces Color of the Year: Mocha Mousse

Carlstadt, N.J.—The Pantone Color Institute has selected PANTONE 17-1230: Mocha Mousse—a warming, brown hue—as the color of the year for 2025.

“Underpinned by our desire for every day pleasures, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse expresses a level of thoughtful indulgence,” said Leatrice Eiseman, executive director, Pantone Color Institute. “Sophisticated and lush, yet at the same time an unpretentious classic, Mocha Mousse extends our perceptions of the browns from being humble and grounded to embrace aspirational and luxe.”

The Pantone Color of the Year program is meant to engage the design community and color enthusiasts in a conversation around color, highlighting the relationship between color and culture. Pantone selects a color each year that captures the global zeitgeist—the Color of the Year—expressing a global mood and an attitude, reflecting collective desire in the form of a single hue.

With a sophisticated and earthy nature, Mocha Mousse is meant to be able to stand alone or serve as a versatile foundation. The hue was designed to enhance a wide range of palettes and applications—from minimalist to richly detailed designs—across all color-focused industries. Resonating with the essence of cacao, chocolate and coffee, this sophisticated brown is designed to offer an everyday escape and a well-deserved treat.

Color palettes

A versatile shade infused with inherent sophistication and earthy refinement, Mocha Mousse is intended to create a strong chromatic foundation, complementing diverse applications—both minimalist and richly decorated—across design and color-conscious industries. There are five unique color palettes featuring Mocha Mousse, each conveying its own distinctive feeling and mood.