American Olean launches Reservorio tile

Dallas, Texas—American Olean has launched three new tile collections, all available nationwide.

“As American Olean’s director of product design, I am keenly focused on the latest trends in the worlds of fashion, interior design, home furnishings and tile,” said Shelly Halbert, director of product design for Dal-Tile, parent company of American Olean (AO). “My overriding goal is to create world-class tile products that incorporate the height of design and style into every offering. Our newest products nicely exemplify AO’s focus on providing fashion-based tile design.”

Reservorio

Drawing inspiration from the organic design of travertine stone, Reservorio’s collection of porcelain tile envelops its space with a natural color palette and authentic veining, designed to create an environment of serene beauty that blends into any setting. A canvas meant for elegance, the large format 24 x 48 lends to a coherent design, while the 12 x 24 fluted tile introduces depth and intrigue to interior spaces. Reservorio is intended to make a statement while still preserving the tranquil ambiance of a natural stone look. Suitable for floor, wall, countertop and exterior floor applications. Proudly made in the USA.

Urban Essence

The Urban Essence collection of porcelain tile is crafted to capture the vibrancy of urban living. A unique spin on concrete-look tile, Urban Essence blends high variation and authentic graphics to create an industrial retreat. Offering sought-after sizes in five neutral tones to meet distinctive design preferences, the 15 x 30 lays the groundwork for a bold statement while the 1 x 6 mosaic draws interest with its linear shape. Spaces are intended to be elevated with Urban Essence, where contemporary design meets urban sophistication. Suitable for floor, wall, countertop and exterior floor applications. Proudly made in the USA.

Color Story pinstripes

Take the classic Color Story ceramic wall tile shades to new dimensions with the 2×8 fluted and wave crest tiles. These innovative additions offer an array of possibilities, breathing fresh life into a space. The synergy of the linear and structural designs allows for a new and playful display, where the stripes and waves harmoniously coexist. This artistic inspiration in a popular color palette is meant to create a visual narrative that’s exclusive to consumer styles, telling a story that’s uniquely theirs.