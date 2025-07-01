NTCA launches July schedule with 15 events across 11 states

Jackson, Miss.—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) is set to hit the road this July with 15 interactive training events in 11 states. With eight free workshops and seven intensive regional trainings, NTCA intends to continue its mission to empower tile professionals with cutting-edge knowledge, practical skills and the latest installation standards, designed to help them grow their craft and their business.

NTCA regional trainings

NTCA’s regional training programs offer an all-day, immersive experience where installers are intended to refine their skills using advanced tools, materials and techniques. These solution-based sessions align with ANSI standards and the TCNA Handbook for Ceramic, Glass and Stone Tile Installation to ensure best practices.

Topics for 2025 include:

Standards-based installation of gauged porcelain tile and gauged porcelain tile slabs

Substrate preparation and large-format tile

Substrate preparation GPTP

Class sizes are limited to 20 participants to ensure personalized instruction and optimal learning experience. Save the date for one of these NTCA regional trainings in July:

7/10: Floor & Décor, Doral, Fla.

Floor & Décor, Doral, Fla. 7/10: Virginia Tile, Plymouth, Minn.

Virginia Tile, Plymouth, Minn. 7/16–7/17: Floor & Décor, Atlanta, Ga.

Floor & Décor, Atlanta, Ga. 7/17: Floor & Décor, Algonquin, Ill.

Floor & Décor, Algonquin, Ill. 7/24: Louisville Tile, Louisville, Ky.

Louisville Tile, Louisville, Ky. 7/24: BPI, Nashville, Tenn.

BPI, Nashville, Tenn. 7/31: Tile Outlets of America, Tampa, Fla.

NTCA workshops

NTCA’s workshops are designed to keep installers updated on industry standards, techniques and product innovations. This year’s NTCA workshops focus on current challenges and advancements in the tile industry.

Topics include:

The ins and outs of layout

Tile matters: Best practices for the pros

Best practices for the pros Failures: Could it be me?

Could it be me? Tile technology: Adhesivees

Adhesivees Tile technology: Membranes

These free, 3-hour workshops combine standards-based instruction, live demonstrations and networking opportunities with a catered meal and the opportunity to meet with local vendors. Workshops cover essential methods outlined in the TCNA Handbook for Ceramic, Glass and Stone Tile Installation. Save the date for one of these workshops in July:

7/7: Floor & Décor, Bridgeton, Mo.

Floor & Décor, Bridgeton, Mo. 7/15: Daltile, Butler, Wis.

Daltile, Butler, Wis. 7/22: Daltile, Fort Wayne, Ind.

Daltile, Fort Wayne, Ind. 7/25: JP Flooring Design Center, Cincinnati, Ohio

JP Flooring Design Center, Cincinnati, Ohio 7/29: Daltile, Tampa, Fla.

Daltile, Tampa, Fla. 7/30: Floor & Décor, Clermont, Fla.

Floor & Décor, Clermont, Fla. 7/31: Daltile, Lakewood, Fla.

Daltile, Lakewood, Fla. 7/31: Floor & Décor, Rancho Cordova, Calif.

Learn more and register here.