Roppe appoints two new sales talents

By FCNews Staff
Roppe
Brian Dubois (left) and Lee Hoggard (right)

Fostoria, Ohio—Roppe Holding Company (Roppe) has made two strategic changes to its sales leadership team in an effort to reinforce its business values of growth, innovation and customer excellence.

After years of service and result across multiple roles within Roppe’s family of companies, Brian Dubois has been promoted to vice president of sales. Joining him in this new appointment is Lee Hoggard, new senior director of sales. Hoggard is said to bring a strong track record in strategic account leadership and channel development across the commercial and residential flooring industry.

“I’m truly honored to step into this role and build upon the incredible foundation we’ve created,” Dubois said. “Our company’s strength lies in its people, our distributors and our customers. I’m excited to lead with purpose, deepen our relationships and drive strategic growth as we shape the future together.”

Hoggard is an industry veteran who steps into the senior director of sales role with extensive experience in the flooring, construction and distribution markets. He is said to pride himself on maintaining a data-driven approach and passion for team development.

“I’m excited to join Roppe and carry on the traditions that Mr. Miller and the Miller family have built over the last 70 years,” Hoggard said. “RHC’s foundation of innovation and integrity is strong—and I look forward to helping drive continued growth in the years ahead.”

Norm Freebeck, Roppe president, added, “These moves reflect our deep bench of leadership talent and our continued investment in the future. We’re excited to see what Dubois and Hoggard will achieve together.”

According to the company, the foundation to its success is rooted in relationships, teamwork and shared purpose. Its executive team said it looks forward to upholding these values and guiding the Roppe family of companies into a new era of growth and innovation.

