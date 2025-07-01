FCITS brings inspector course to Toronto

Toronto, Canada—Flooring Consultants and Inspection Training Services (FCITS), a division of the World Floor Covering Association (WFCA), is ready to bring its premier Complete Inspector Certification class here from August 5 – 8. This program is designed to equip flooring professionals with the knowledge and skills to inspect, evaluate and resolve issues across all surface types.

The all-in-one FCITS course aims to combine three of the industry’s most in-demand certifications—carpet, hard surface and advanced resilient (LVT, LVP, SPC)—into one educational week of training. Taken individually, these certifications will cost over $3,500. FCITS offers the complete program for $2,499, with discounted hotel accommodation available for participants.

Designed for professionals with at least five years of experience, the course is ideal for inspectors, installation managers, project supervisors, flooring dealers, as well as experienced sales professionals.

Participants will gain:

In-depth analysis of LVT/LVP failures such as gapping, buckling and peaking

Moisture testing, substrate preparation and adhesive performance evaluation

Access to industry-standard templates and personalized report writing support

Peer case studies, expert-led instruction and technical networking

“I had a mill send me an inspection over three hours away—not because I was the closest inspector, but because I was the closest FCITS-certified inspector,” said Jerome, a recent program graduate from Utah. “The mills really see the value in your program. I’m glad I chose to be part of it.”