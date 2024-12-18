WFCA announces FCITS acquisition

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsWFCA announces FCITS acquisition

FCITSDalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) has announced its acquisition of Flooring Consultants and Inspection Training Services (FCITS), a leading certification body for flooring inspectors. This acquisition is said to be a key step in WFCA’s broader mission to unite and elevate the flooring industry by expanding access to essential training, resources and support for professionals across various sectors.

Founded in 1988 by Tim Smith, FCITS is the longest-established and most recognized flooring inspection certification organization. With over 2,000 trained inspectors and 500 active certified professionals across North and South America, FCITS is said to have earned a reputation for delivering comprehensive, hands-on training across all flooring types. This expertise is meant to ensure that the quality of training remains at the highest level.

Beth Brown—president of FCITS—has led the company for nearly 14 years, having been its sole owner for the past 8 years. Recognizing the need for additional resources to expand its offerings, Brown sought a partner capable of elevating FCITS’s impact. “Joining forces with the WFCA will allow us to enhance our training programs and provide even greater support to inspectors and the businesses they serve,” Brown said. “With WFCA’s marketing expertise, IT resources and experienced instructors, this partnership strengthens our ability to meet industry demands. I look forward to continuing as president of FCITS and working alongside WFCA’s talented team.”

Under this partnership, FCITS will retain its identity while leveraging WFCA’s extensive resources to expand its reach and capabilities. Aligning FCITS with the Certified Flooring Installers (CFI) program establishes a unified training pathway that benefits inspectors and installers, fostering growth and excellence across the industry.

“We are thrilled to welcome FCITS to the WFCA family,” said Scott Humphrey, CEO of WFCA. “This acquisition represents WFCA’s dedication to advancing the flooring industry by offering a seamless training pathway for inspectors and installers, equipping professionals with the skills they need to excel in a competitive market. Together, we are setting new standards in flooring training and professional excellence.”

Previous article
Mohawk Edge Summit seeks to set the tone
Next article
Builder confidence steady as future optimism grows

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Commercial

Tarkett leads workshop to design needs unique to senior living

FCNews Staff - 0
Springdale, Utah—Tarkett recently hosted 16 architecture and design partners and 14 owner, operator and developer partners in its “Senior Living Insights and Innovation Workshop,”...
Read more
News

Kährs’ Bud Lopez retires, promotions announced

FCNews Staff - 0
Pottsville, Pa.—Kährs Americas has announced the retirement of Bud Lopez, a valued member of the company since 1997. Lopez's journey with Kährs began at...
Read more
Installation

Unilin Technologies to showcase new innovations at TISE

FCNews Staff - 0
Las Vegas—Unilin Technologies, the IP and technology division of Unilin, announced its participation in two major industry events for this January: BAU Munich and...
Read more
News

Builder confidence steady as future optimism grows

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—Builder sentiment held steady to end the year as high home prices and mortgage rates offset renewed hope about a better regulatory business...
Read more
Featured Company

Mohawk Edge Summit seeks to set the tone

Reginald Tucker - 0
Denver—Mohawk is focused on supporting its Edge retailers with programs, products, plans and initiatives designed to prepare them for the upcoming selling season and...
Read more
Featured Post

Retailers React: What are your plans for 2025?

FCNews Staff - 0
Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X