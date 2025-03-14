NICFI welcomes WFCA into inspector certification industry

Calhoun, Ga.—The National Institute of Certified Floor Covering Inspectors (NICFI) extended a warm welcome to the World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) as it enters the independent inspector certification industry following the acquisition of FCITS. The NICFI said it looks forward to engaging with Scott Humphrey, WFCA CEO, to gain insight into the WFCA’s vision for the future of independent inspector training programs.

As the flooring industry continues to evolve—driven by advancements in products, installation techniques, maintenance requirements and the integration of both new and recycled materials—collaboration among certification organizations and manufacturers is said to be more critical than ever.

NICFI said it would like to provide the opportunity for open dialogue in fostering collaboration across the floor covering inspection industry—where industry professionals can exchange ideas, share expertise and address key issues in inspection and certification.

All certification organizations in the floor covering industry are invited to join the organization for a dinner on Tuesday, May 20, at 6:30 p.m. here where industry professionals can expect continued discussions and collaborative work to advance the profession.

Reach out an NICFI administrator at Admin@NICFI.org to register.