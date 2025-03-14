Tile of Spain companies to present at 41st Edition of Cevisama

Valencia, Spain—Tile of Spain manufacturers returned here for the 41st edition of Cevisama, the international fair for ceramic tiles and bathroom furnishings. This year’s fair was held from February 24 – 28, 2025 at Feria Valencia, located in the center city here.

During Tile of Spain’s annual press conference, Vicente Nomdedeu, president of The Spanish Ceramic Tile Manufacturer’s Association (ASCER), highlighted the resilience of Spain’s ceramic sector—providing insight on 2024 production, sales and exports figures.

In 2024, Spain’s total sales amounted to $5.20 billion—72% of this figure was generated from international markets. While Spain exports to 186 countries worldwide, Europe remains the top market for Tile of Spain, with six countries among the top 10 export destinations—accounting for 51.1% of total exports. The United States leads the exports ranking, with sales totaling $510 million, 13.5% of total exports.

Featured trends for 2025

The 2025 Cevisama show featured four days of excitement and innovation. More than 70,000 industry professionals worldwide filled the exhibition floor as they yearned to explore the latest advancements from over 500 exhibitors.

Over the course of the show, Spanish tile manufacturers showcased innovative developments in production techniques and technologies.

Here are some of the latest trends, highlighted by select companies who are participating in Tile of Spain USA’s “Passport to Creativity” tour:

Terracotta renaissance

Terracotta is said to be experiencing a huge resurgence. Driven by its charm and versatility, an increasing number of homeowners and interior designers are embracing various shades of natural clays in their designs. Worldwide, interpretations of terracotta tiles are used to emphasize a return to Earthy materials in an effort to create spaces that feel warm, welcoming and rooted in tradition.

From the off-white hues found in Turkey, France and Croatia, to the peachy tones typical of Central Europe and the rich rusty shades commonly seen in Northern Africa, Morocco and the southern Mediterranean, Spanish manufacturers have worked to offer a wide range of rustic-inspired tones to meet the demands of today’s market.

Earth-led accents

Many emerging ceramic collections are incorporating organic colors and textures as accents in attempt to curate a tranquil and natural atmosphere. These nuanced details are carefully selected to complement the prevailing Earth tones and natural flora that dominate current designs. Tiles produced in soft browns, greens and blues are designed to blend with today’s biophilic styles. To enhance depth and authenticity, Spanish tile makers are also creating tile with tactile finishes such as matte, rough-hewn or stone-like textures to replicate the appearance and feel of natural materials.

Ceramics as ceramics

The tile industry is experiencing a revival of creative approaches that embrace the inherent qualities of ceramics. In fact, some Spanish tile makers are shifting away from mimicking the look of other materials and instead honoring the characteristics of ceramic itself. The artisanal charm of handcrafted ceramics is gaining popularity, with companies incorporating subtle ridges and 3D textures in hopes to create both a visual and tactile experience.

Echoes of the past

Spanish manufacturers are looking to the past to shape the trends of the future. When curating interiors that offer solace and reprieve, designers and homeowners are said to be seeking surfaces that are infused with nostalgia and comforts of the past. Drawing inspiration from historical design elements and past tile trends, Spanish companies are reimaging these styles for modern environments. Today’s tiles showcase a revival of classic patterns and vintage color palettes, along with weathered effects.

Technology-driven sophistication

Spanish tile brands have focused on finding innovative ways to offer elevated aesthetics while reducing both landed and installation costs for consumers. In response to the growing demand for affordable luxury, manufacturers are leveraging several advanced techniques to achieve upscale looks without neglecting quality or performance. Methods like scoring, digitally targeted glaze application and reducing thickness and weight, are all used by companies in an effort to achieve high-end looks at lower costs for customers.

Timeless stone look

Advances in printing technologies have enabled Spanish tile makers to create ceramic and porcelain tiles that accurately replicate the natural textures, veining and patterns found in stones—including marble, granite, slate and limestone. Offering the beauty of natural stone without the added cost, stone-look ceramics are said to provide greater durability, easier maintenance and more versatility. These tiles are also crafted from sustainable materials for an eco-friendly alternative to using natural stone.