Tuesday Tips: CFI update with Ralph Falavinha

By FCNews Staff
HomeFeatured PostTuesday Tips: CFI update with Ralph Falavinha

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of being 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, catch up with CFI executive vice president Ralph Falavinha as he hosts a Grow Live Event with the WFCA. In his first address to the flooring community, Falavinha addressed some of the exciting changes coming to CFI, spanning organizational structure to how future trainings and certifications will be conducted. Falavinha shared his vision on increased efficiency and a drive to expand the footprint of CFI in the industry.

