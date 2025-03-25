Dal-Tile named top booth At KBIS 2025

Las Vegas—At the recent Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS), the Dal-Tile booth—which exhibited its Daltile/Marazzi/American Olean brands—was one of only six booths to receive an award in the show’s official booth competition, out of nearly 700 exhibitors.

The booth was awarded an Honorable Mention in the Best Booth category. The three sister brands joined forces to exhibit the latest fashion-based tile, stone and countertop products via a design-centric booth.

“KBIS is the industry’s Superbowl, where companies bring their ‘A’ game each year,” said Heather Shannon, senior vice president of marketing communications for the National Kitchen + Bath Association (NKBA). “This year’s show is no exception. With great planning, design and investment, this year’s Best Booth winners have dazzled attendees with their creativity and impressive displays.”

Paij Thorn-Brooks, vice president of marketing for Dal-Tile, added, “We were thrilled to receive this KBIS honor recognizing our brands’ effective presence at such an important industry gathering. Our Daltile/Marazzi/American Olean booth at KBIS 2025 was designed with one overriding goal in mind: to share the message that we are a ‘Comprehensive Design Solution’ for a space—and to convey this in an unforgettable way. In the marketplace, our three powerhouse brands offer customers virtually every color, design, size, shape, texture and special feature needed in a tile, stone or countertop format. Also emphasized in our booth was the important message that we offer our beautiful products for use ‘indoors/outdoors and on all surfaces.’ We are truly a total solutions offering.”

Thorn-Brooks noted that the booth’s aesthetics were designed to craft an environment that not only stopped attendees in their tracks but also immersed them in a journey of innovation, inspiration and education. “From the moment visitors approached the booth, they were greeted with large ‘wow’ moments—visual elements that made an immediate impact, drawing them in and creating a sense of excitement. These striking features were complemented by carefully curated educational spaces throughout the booth, designed to foster learning and engagement,” Thorn-Brooks said. “By blending cutting-edge technology, immersive storytelling and the ultimate in product design, we created a dynamic space where visitors were able to interact, discover, and leave with new knowledge and inspiration.”