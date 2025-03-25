Louisville Tile introduces Wilcox Fifty Five “Cobb Collection”

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsLouisville Tile introduces Wilcox Fifty Five "Cobb Collection"

Louisville, Ky.—Louisville Tile, a distributor of ceramic tile and related products, announced the launch of the Wilcox Fifty Five “Cobb Collection,” a ceppo-look porcelain tile capturing the rustic charm of cobblestone roads or “Cobb.”

“We are thrilled to bring the Cobb Collection to our customers,” said Catherine Buehre, vice president of product development at Louisville Tile. “Demonstrating Louisville Tile’s keen eye for design, this collection captures the timeless beauty of natural stone while delivering the practical benefits of porcelain. It’s perfectly suited for those seeking a sophisticated, contemporary aesthetic that blurs the lines between indoor and outdoor living.”

Inspired by the natural beauty of Ceppo di Gré stone—a distinctive, pebbled stone with a mix of grey tones from Italy’s Lombardy region—this collection features a soft, on-trend color palette with a harmonious blend of warm and cool neutral tones. Its dynamic surface, rich in delicate shades and warm veins, evokes the natural beauty of weathered stone. The tactile sensations are defined yet soft, creating an inviting atmosphere perfect for modern interiors.

The versatile collection blends indoor and outdoor spaces, allowing for a cohesive design throughout any project. Its durable matte finish and practical sizes of 12 x 24 and 2 x 2 mosaics make it ideal for both floor and wall applications—and even countertops. The collection is available in three neutral colors, offering a range of design possibilities for any project.

Previous article
Dal-Tile named top booth At KBIS 2025
Next article
Godfrey Hirst unveils 12 new introductions

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Fabulous Floors expands, strengthens team

FCNews Staff - 0
Dallas, Texas—Fabulous Floors announced a significant expansion, adding a group of experienced professionals to its growing team. As the company continues its strategic growth...
Read more
Carpet

Godfrey Hirst unveils 12 new introductions

FCNews Staff - 0
Calhoun, Ga.—Godfrey Hirst is building upon its long-established history by unveiling 12 new introductions crafted for performance and designed for beauty. With this launch,...
Read more
News

Dal-Tile named top booth At KBIS 2025

FCNews Staff - 0
Las Vegas—At the recent Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS), the Dal-Tile booth—which exhibited its Daltile/Marazzi/American Olean brands—was one of only six booths to...
Read more
Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: CFI update with Ralph Falavinha

FCNews Staff - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0L37KJ8aYuM Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer...
Read more
News

Kieren Corcoran named Philadelphia Commercial brand leader

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Shaw Industries announced that Kieren Corcoran has been named brand leader of Philadelphia Commercial. He will assume this new role on April 1. “Philadelphia Commercial...
Read more
Featured Company

Ben Liebert of Shaw keeps focus on the customer

Steve Feldman - 0
Ben Liebert has been heading up residential sales and marketing at Shaw Industries for a little more than a year. After learning the ins...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X