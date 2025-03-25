Louisville Tile introduces Wilcox Fifty Five “Cobb Collection”

Louisville, Ky.—Louisville Tile, a distributor of ceramic tile and related products, announced the launch of the Wilcox Fifty Five “Cobb Collection,” a ceppo-look porcelain tile capturing the rustic charm of cobblestone roads or “Cobb.”

“We are thrilled to bring the Cobb Collection to our customers,” said Catherine Buehre, vice president of product development at Louisville Tile. “Demonstrating Louisville Tile’s keen eye for design, this collection captures the timeless beauty of natural stone while delivering the practical benefits of porcelain. It’s perfectly suited for those seeking a sophisticated, contemporary aesthetic that blurs the lines between indoor and outdoor living.”

Inspired by the natural beauty of Ceppo di Gré stone—a distinctive, pebbled stone with a mix of grey tones from Italy’s Lombardy region—this collection features a soft, on-trend color palette with a harmonious blend of warm and cool neutral tones. Its dynamic surface, rich in delicate shades and warm veins, evokes the natural beauty of weathered stone. The tactile sensations are defined yet soft, creating an inviting atmosphere perfect for modern interiors.

The versatile collection blends indoor and outdoor spaces, allowing for a cohesive design throughout any project. Its durable matte finish and practical sizes of 12 x 24 and 2 x 2 mosaics make it ideal for both floor and wall applications—and even countertops. The collection is available in three neutral colors, offering a range of design possibilities for any project.