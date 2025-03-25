Godfrey Hirst unveils 12 new introductions

Calhoun, Ga.—Godfrey Hirst is building upon its long-established history by unveiling 12 new introductions crafted for performance and designed for beauty. With this launch, the brand enables retail partners to offer a differentiated value proposition to attract discerning carpet shoppers.

“Godfrey Hirst is one of our fastest growing brands,” said Denise Silbert, vice president of marketing, soft surface and Builder + Multifamily. “With a commitment to innovation, Godfrey Hirst does not just provide beautiful, high-quality carpets; it offers an experience. Godfrey Hirst is for the adventurous and trend-conscious who appreciate authenticity, artisan craftsmanship and heritage. These characteristics can be found across our portfolio. Our focus for 2025 has been on expanding our synthetic range in addition to the foundational wool carpet styles the Godfrey Hirst brand is known for.”

EverLux

One new EverLux nylon offering brings a fresh, warm color palette into a multicoloration cut pile. EverLux provides long-lasting beauty with stain and soil protection.

SmartStrand

The Godfrey Hirst SmartStrand and SmartStrand Silk assortment features a variety of cut piles and patterns in multiple colorations.

“The expanded SmartStrand range caters to the growing demand for premium, durable and eco-friendly flooring solutions,” said Jamie Welborn, senior vice president of product management, soft surface. “Our retail partners are able to sell style but still know, with advanced fiber innovation, SmartStrand offers their customers superior defense against stains and spills for a life of effortless upkeep.”

Wool

As the inspiration to the “Farm to Floor” campaign, the two wool introductions are exquisitely sourced straight from the farm and showcase intricate, distinctive pattern loops. Each product is naturally soft, strong, and stain and soil resistant.

With enhanced campaign assets, retail partners can drive traffic to their stores and increase leads with free, ready-to-use assets. Additionally, the website will feature new product pages with helpful content, capabilities for sample ordering and visualization tools.