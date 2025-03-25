Fabulous Floors expands, strengthens team

By FCNews Staff
Dallas, Texas—Fabulous Floors announced a significant expansion, adding a group of experienced professionals to its growing team. As the company continues its strategic growth in the Pacific Northwest and Texas markets, these new team members bring a wealth of expertise in both commercial and residential flooring solutions.

Fabulous Floors
Joel Fahndrich

Among the latest additions, Joel Fahndrich joins with 26 years of industry experience, serving clients across Oregon and Washington. Lilly McNeil, a long-time team member, transitions from installation to commercial sales in Bend, Ore. In Texas, Cade Smarr strengthens the Austin and San Antonio markets with his background in large-scale commercial projects; while in Austin, Jay Guerra, a 25-year industry veteran, adds his expertise in custom homes, multi-family developments and high-rise condos. For the DFW region, Luis Bueso, brings a decade of flooring experience to the government, educational and high-end commercial segments.

Lilly McNeil

“Our continued expansion reflects our commitment to bringing the best talent to serve our customers,” said Brice Perkins, VP of sales at Fabulous Floors. “By adding industry veterans and skilled professionals, we’re strengthening our ability to provide top-tier flooring solutions across multiple regions.”

Michael Willis, president of Fabulous Floors, echoed this sentiment. “This growth is a direct result of our dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction. We are investing in experienced professionals who align with our mission of delivering quality and innovation in flooring solutions.”

With this expansion, Fabulous Floors reaffirms its position as a leading provider of flooring solutions, ensuring clients in the Pacific Northwest and Texas receive expert service backed by decades of industry experience.

