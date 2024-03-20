Godfrey Hirst broadens U.S. market appeal

By FCNews Staff
Godfrey HirstCalhoun, Ga.—Godfrey Hirst is broadening its U.S. market appeal with refreshed branding and elevated product introductions with over 150 years manufacturing experience in Australia and New Zealand.

“Godfrey Hirst resonates with individuals who value community and connection while honoring heritage, authenticity and artisan craftsmanship,” said Denise Silbert, vice president of marketing, soft surface. “Since acquiring Godfrey Hirst, we have been focused on building a brand for our retailers that offers a differentiated position in the market. Grounded in history, Godfrey Hirst has evolved into a transitional brand inspired by nature with modernized colorways and purpose-built products such as those in its ‘Farm to Floor’ portfolio.”

The backbone to Godfrey Hirst’s “Farm to Floor” portfolio is wool, the ultimate renewable product in the soft surface industry. Derived from natural resources such as water, sun and grass, wool is a natural fiber that requires less energy to produce than synthetic fibers. In addition to outstanding environmental integrity, Godfrey Hirst wool products provide remarkable beauty, performance and low-maintenance benefits.

Using advanced fiber innovation, Godfrey Hirst’s SmartStrand products feature permanent built-in stain resistance and exceptional durability. Made in part from renewable plant-based materials, these products are designed to perform.

“One of our new introductions is a play on SmartStrand and nylon,” said Claire Hider, product manager, soft surface. “Curated Approach is a tailored and modern loop visual available in both warm and cool colors to complement a variety of interior aesthetics. Nylon is used as an accent within the design to create differing levels of contrast within the palette.”

