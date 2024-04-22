Marazzi, American Olean feature new tile collections at Coverings

Atlanta—Marazzi and American Olean are both showcasing upcoming collections during the Coverings 2024 tradeshow at the Georgia World Congress Center here, April 22-25 in meeting room #245.

“The desire to thrive is in all of us,” said Shelly Halbert, director of product design for Dal-Tile, parent company of Marazzi. “A key building block of feeling inspired is to surround ourselves with the colors, styles and designs that encourage our personalities and dreams. Bold, daring and the epitome of style, Marazzi’s newest products feature captivating designs that translate Italian panache into exciting and imaginative tile products. Marazzi is a must for any successful commercial or residential space.”

Marazzi

2024 spring product launch

All of the following products are proudly made in the USA.

Cotto Revival (launching in May)

A celebration of Spanish elegance, Cotto Revival pays homage to the historic artistry of handmade Talavera tile. A collection full of cotto inspiration in warm and cool tones are available in a glazed porcelain 8 x 8 and 8-inch hex as well as the linear 2 x 9 brick. Three 4 x 4 decorative wall tiles are offered in an array of patterns, colors and geometric designs—perfectly crafted for statement walls and backsplashes. Add a finishing touch with the glossy 1 x 6 mosaic, available in rich jewel tones for a complete cultural experience. Glazed porcelain floor tile and glazed ceramic wall and mosaic tile. Suitable for floor, wall and countertop applications. Proudly made in the USA.

Forgehaus (launching in May)

Forge a path where versatility meets style. The contemporary stone-look Forgehaus is a showcase of modern design, boasting dynamic graphics and rich variation. Large-format floor options command any space, while the 12 x 24 Ripple wall tile and Trapezoid mosaic create a geometric illusion for the curious creative. ColorBody porcelain floor and mosaic and glazed ceramic wall. Suitable for floor, wall, countertop and shower floor applications.

Zellige Neo (size extension) (launching in May)

Inspired by ancient Moroccan tiles, Zellige Neo blends North African tradition with industrial ceramics. The undulated surface and variation in color tones accentuates the natural imperfections and hand-crafted look of Zellige. Its glossy finish and visible variation creates a blend effect in which the color vibrates strongly. Offered in an array of 10 beautiful shades, these tiles have the power to transform any space. During May 2024, Marazzi will be adding the new 3 x 12 size to this existing popular collection. Glazed ceramic wall tile. Suitable for wall applications.

2023 fall product launch

Rhyme and Reason

This glazed ceramic wall tile assortment features a deep, rich biophilic color palette as well as a terracotta color way. In Rhyme and Reason, saturated hues partner perfectly with a variety of textures to create chic wall tile designs that elevate the style of any residential or commercial interior space. Each piece features a unique textured surface, creating bold patterns that add depth and interest. Curate an enticing atmosphere with the clever color palette and endless installation options. Available in a 6 x 6 wall tile and a 4 x 5 hexagon wall tile, with a coordinating jolly to complete the look. Available nationwide.

“Rhyme and Reason was definitely designed with the trendsetter in mind!” Halbert said.

2023 spring product launch

Illusionist

Unveil your artistic ambition with the ColorBody porcelain masterpiece, Illusionist. This concrete look tile is inspired by the whimsical movement of watercolor paintings; the surface hosts a unique glossy effect that creates high definition and variation. The color palette includes a creamy white, smokey grays and a saturated blue, all available in an array of large format sizes, plus two statement color blends in the 1 x 24 mosaic. Bring your picture-perfect design to life with Illusionist. Available nationwide.

“Art takes many forms—inspired by the soft and dreamy look of the watercolor effect, Illusionist holds an element of surprise,” Halbert said. “The shades of color within each piece fade seamlessly into one another, creating an ‘ombre’ effect. Calming, yet captivating, indulge your imagination with Illusionist.”

Inyo

“Scandinavian simplicity meets mountain mod in Inyo,” Halbert said. “With a shared emphasis on nature, the merge of simple modern forms and rustic elements creates a rugged yet refined juxtaposition. Inspired by the natural markings of leather, softened and patinaed over time, Inyo invites a cozy hygge aesthetic to any space.”

Inyo takes a rustic approach to porcelain tile with its crackle design. The leather look, available in five rich colors, creates a warm and luxe aesthetic and offers a lifetime of antimicrobial surface protection that does not wash off or wear away thanks to DEFEND powered by Microban. DEFEND powered by Microban eliminates 99% of the bacteria on the tile’s surface, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Select from must-have sizes: 2 x 8, 8-inch hexagon, 1 x 6 mosaic, and the penny round mosaic—each thoughtfully curated for a custom appeal. Look no further, Inyo is essential to luxury design. Available nationwide.

American Olean

“American Olean tile is always grounded in fashion,” said Shelly Halbert, director of product design for Dal-Tile, parent company of American Olean. “As American Olean’s director of product design, I am keenly focused on the latest trends in the worlds of interior design, home furnishings, and tile. My overriding goal is to create world-class tile products that incorporate the height of design and style into every offering.”

All of the following products are made in the USA.

Spring 2024 launch

Reservorio (launching in May)

Drawing inspiration from the organic design of travertine stone, Reservorio envelops your space with a natural color palette and authentic veining, creating an environment of serene beauty that blends into any setting. A canvas for elegance, the large format 24 x 48 lends to a seamless design, while the 12 x 24 fluted tile introduces depth and intrigue to your interior. ColorBody porcelain floor and mosaic as well as glazed ceramic wall tile. Suitable for floor, wall, countertop and shower floor applications.

Urban Essence (Launching in May)

A unique spin on concrete-look tile, Urban Essence seamlessly blends high variation and authentic graphics to create an industrial retreat. Offering sought-after sizes in five neutral tones to meet your distinctive design requirements, the 15 x 30 lays the groundwork for a bold statement while the 1 x 6 mosaic draws interest with its linear shape. Elevate your space with Urban Essence—where contemporary design meets urban sophistication. Glazed porcelain floor and mosaic tile. Suitable for floor, wall, countertop and shower floor applications.

Color Story Pinstripes (launching in May)

Take the classic Color Story shades to new dimensions with the 2 x 8 Fluted and Wave Crest tiles. These innovative additions offer an array of possibilities, breathing fresh life into your space. The synergy of the linear and structural designs allows for an entirely new display, where the stripes and waves harmoniously coexist. This artistic inspiration in a beloved color palette, creates a visual narrative that’s exclusive to your style, telling a story that’s uniquely yours. Glazed ceramic wall tile. Suitable for wall application.

Fall 2023 launch

Clarasea

A perfect example of American Olean’s fashion-driven aesthetic is the Clarasea collection of glazed porcelain floor tile and glazed ceramic mosaics. Clarasea celebrates the spirit of Art Deco that rose to prominence during the roaring 1920s. Inspired by the lifestyle era, Clarasea offers geometric designs drizzled with metallic accents on 8 x 8 porcelain floor tile. The collection expertly represent three different design styles. All three feature black and white marble visuals, while sporting unique accents and styling. Clarasea’s Metropolitan emulates traditional design that typically included gold or brass and satin nickel inlays. Clarasea’s Belmont is a modern take on past designs featuring satin nickel inlays, while Clarasea’s Couture celebrates the spirit of stylish indulgence and a zest for living life to the fullest. Perfect for floor, wall, countertop and shower floor applications. Available nationwide.

Debonair Estate

Debonair Estate takes a sophisticated approach to the natural essence of wood. The ColorBody porcelain tile, available in an 8 x 48 plank and an ultra-modern 1 x 24 mosaic, was inspired by Nordic minimalist design. These wood look tiles are crafted using RevealSync 3D, AO’s new glazing technology that synchronizes the wood graphic and the surface structure for a truly authentic design. Debonair Estate achieves the timeless style of natural hardwood without the upkeep. Suitable for floor, wall and countertop installations. Available nationwide.

Spring 2023 launch

Foyer

Foyer brings to life two of this year’s hottest interior fashion trends—the need for luxurious design and then conversely, the affinity for materials that come from nature, such as Foyer’s marble looks. Foyer features bold veining in three different marble designs, each with their own unique character and color palette. The collection’s 12 x 24 and 24 x 48 tiles can be used alone to create a grand marble visual, or may be coordinated in the same space with matching mosaics. Each of Foyer’s three different marble designs have matching 3-inch hexagon mosaics as well as 3-inch mixed mosaics. These mosaics are stunning as an accent, shower floor or even as an entire bathroom floor. This collection combines the beauty of marble visuals with the durability of ColorBody porcelain. Available nationwide.

Subtle Strands

Soft, woven movements mark this minimalist concrete look tile. Ready to withstand heavy foot traffic, Subtle Strands is a ColorBody porcelain tile available in a variety of neutral shades and popular sizes. The “barely there” visual adds interest and depth while the color selection creates a unified space. Your design project is complete with Subtle Strands. Available nationwide.

“Minimalist design many times uses texture and format to provide visual interest, as opposed to vivacious color or pattern,” Halbert said. “By realistically mimicking the warp and weft yarns in a sophisticated weave structure, Subtle Strands embodies the organic elements of woven materials, providing the illusion of texture.”