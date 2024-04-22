Woody Sanders named 2024 NTCA Ring of Honor winner

Jackson, Miss.—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) has presented Woody Sanders with the prestigious 2024 NTCA Ring of Honor award. This recognition is bestowed upon individuals who have made significant contributions to the tile industry.

“The NTCA is honored to recognize Sanders for his outstanding contributions to the tile industry,” the group said in a press release. “As the 2024 NTCA Ring of Honor winner, Sanders joins a distinguished list of industry leaders, and we commend him for his remarkable achievements and unwavering dedication to advancing the tile industry.”

A titan in the tile industry, Sanders founded DW Sanders Tile and Stone in 1994, following in the footsteps of his grandfather, A.W. Cook, who established his own tile contracting business in 1929. With a lifelong immersion in the tile industry, Sanders became a journeyman tile and stone setter at a young age, laying the foundation for his future success.

As a certified tile installer, Sanders dedicated himself to advancing the industry’s technical and educational standards. He serves on NTCA Technical and Educational Committees and is a regional evaluator for the Ceramic Tile Education Foundation (CTEF). Sanders’ passion for nurturing and educating the next generation of tile professionals is evident in his commitment to workforce development initiatives.

In recognition of his outstanding service and support, Sanders was honored with the Dan Hecox Service Award by the Ceramic Tile Education Foundation in 2021. The award celebrates his financial and volunteer contributions to the organization, underscoring his dedication to advancing tile education and training.

Under Sanders’ leadership, DW Sanders Tile & Stone has earned widespread acclaim for installation excellence, receiving numerous NTCA Five-Star Contractor Awards. Sanders’ company is highly regarded in the Atlanta market, where they consistently deliver exceptional results and uphold the highest standards of professionalism.

Beyond his professional achievements, Sanders is deeply committed to giving back to his community. He has partnered with NTCA first vice president Rod of CC Owen Tile to support the Construction Education Foundation of Georgia (CEFGA) and the SkillsUSA Program, providing valuable resources and mentorship to area high school students pursuing careers in tile.

As the current second vice president of NTCA, Sanders has authored numerous documents for the NTCA Technical Committee and Methods and Standards Committee, advocating for adherence to TCNA and ANSI Standards.