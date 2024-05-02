FCA Network: It’s all about the youth movement

Louisville, Ky.—Anyone who has attended an FCA Network convention over the last five years has probably noticed the youth movement taking place, with millennials and Gen Zers now occupying leadership positions.
Coincidence? Not so, according to Olga Robertson, FCA Network president. “This was intentional,” she told FCNews. “In order for FCA Network to be strong in the future we needed younger entrepreneurs.”
The 26th annual FCA Network convention, held here April 12-15, welcomed some of those emerging leaders, along with the more established retailers who together create a familial vibe at these events.
“Learn More, Aim High, Win Big!” was the theme of this year’s event, which was dedicated to FCA Network founder Bob Hill, who passed away last May. In her opening remarks, Robertson told members, “We are dedicating this event to the life and times of Robert A. Hill. His intellect, character, integrity and desire for a better world benefited all who knew him.”
It was Bob Hill who gave Olga Robertson a chance to earn her stripes as a young retail entrepreneur. And for many years Robertson has done the same for her members, giving eager young people the platform to make it on their own—with the support and guidance of FCA Network.
“I’m going to help the [young entrepreneurs] live their dream,” Robertson said. “How can you not? These retailers just need a break; we’re here to help them grow.”
And grow they have. FCA Network members are coming off an outstanding 2023 and are poised to do well in 2024 when all is said and done. “It was a very profitable year,” Robertson said. “We have a nice mix of businesses—property management, shop at home, custom, retail—very diversified.”
Newcomers speak out
Newcomers to FCA Network include BK Flooring & Design, Lebanon, Ind., (Branden Kappes) and Carpet & Flooring Warehouse, Hoover, Ala., (Zack Stewart).
Kappes, who purchased BK Flooring & Design from Bob and Rita Zahn, a retail tandem for more than 25 years, said he wants to honor the Zahn legacy. “We will keep Bob on board through at least the end of the year,” Kappes noted. “We must honor that name. Everybody knows who he is. We’re very excited to grow this business and keep Bob’s name going as it is a generational business. At the same time, we’re going to bring in new blood. The brand needs a fresh approach, and our goal is to give the customer a better experience, a different experience.”
Kappes said his initial impression with FCA Network is all positive. “I’m very happy so far with FCA. You can figure out really quickly who is in charge, which I love. I’m impressed with the buying power, the networking and just the family feel here. There are people in this group from all over the country and yet they act like best friends.”
That same vibe resonated with Zack Stewart, store manager for Carpet & Flooring Warehouse. At age 25, Stewart represents one of the many next-gen dealers invigorating FCA Network. He was like a sponge during the vendor trade show, absorbing all the information he could. “From day one of meeting Olga and Liz Rivera (product manager) it felt like a family connection,” Stewart said. “They believe in us, which is a great feeling. Everyone has made me feel at home, which is encouraging. It’s special when the top people want you to win. I wouldn’t be here without them.”
Robertson added, “Who wouldn’t want to buy from Zack? He’s so genuine.”
Stewart’s Carpet & Flooring Warehouse business has benefited quite well because it only buys “core” products from FCA Network, Robertson added.
AI can be your ally
Flooring retailers need not fear artificial intelligence (AI), for AI can make your business more efficient and productive. That was the message from Pawel Rajszel, CEO and founder of Leap Tools (parent company of Roomvo), who devoted much of his keynote to AI and its implications for business. As Rajszel told members, “It’s going to usher in unprecedented changes for the way we work. It’s a quickly evolving field, one that will make us much more productive.”
While AI has been around for decades, Rajszel said recent significant advances have allowed AI to “mimic what we have in the brain.”
That said, AI can be both useful and hurtful. Though many services are improved with AI, scams are increasing as well. For example, Rajszel warned that scammers use tactics like voice cloning to mimic voices to steal your money. McAfee research found that you can clone a voice from just three seconds of audio, and that 77% of voice scam victims lost money.
On the positive side, Rajszel noted that chatbots like ChatGPT can serve as a digital assistant. “It can explain things to you, build on ideas,” he said. “It can write emails better than the average person and does not need a lot of context to do so. It follows instructions and can be a big productivity boost.”
Roomvo, which enjoys a fruitful partnership with FCA Network, has used AI since the beginning and continues to enhance its tools and services with AI. “This is building on the experience we already have, taking things to a new level,” Rajszel said. “My prediction is the advent of AI is going to elevate productivity and change the pace at which innovation takes place. We will see unprecedented change, and this will require us to adapt.”
Financing the deal
The FCA Network convention featured guest speakers and seminars on issues important to dealers. Finance was one such topic. Recent data shows that flooring retailers who use financing re- alize a 25% higher ticket than those who don’t. “If you don’t show it, you don’t sell it,” said Mark Alpert, director of retail sales, Service Finance Co., a subsidiary of Truist.
According to Alpert, 40% of home improvement projects nationally are paid for by financing. “People are used to it,” he said. “Other industries use it; your competitors (Floor & Decor and Empire Today) are doing it. We can help you get there.”