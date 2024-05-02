FCA Network: It’s all about the youth movement

Newcomers speak out Newcomers to FCA Network include BK Flooring & Design, Lebanon, Ind., (Branden Kappes) and Carpet & Flooring Warehouse, Hoover, Ala., (Zack Stewart). Kappes, who purchased BK Flooring & Design from Bob and Rita Zahn, a retail tandem for more than 25 years, said he wants to honor the Zahn legacy. “We will keep Bob on board through at least the end of the year,” Kappes noted. “We must honor that name. Everybody knows who he is. We’re very excited to grow this business and keep Bob’s name going as it is a generational business. At the same time, we’re going to bring in new blood. The brand needs a fresh approach, and our goal is to give the customer a better experience, a different experience.” Kappes said his initial impression with FCA Network is all positive. “I’m very happy so far with FCA. You can figure out really quickly who is in charge, which I love. I’m impressed with the buying power, the networking and just the family feel here. There are people in this group from all over the country and yet they act like best friends.”

That same vibe resonated with Zack Stewart, store manager for Carpet & Flooring Warehouse. At age 25, Stewart represents one of the many next-gen dealers invigorating FCA Network. He was like a sponge during the vendor trade show, absorbing all the information he could. “From day one of meeting Olga and Liz Rivera (product manager) it felt like a family connection,” Stewart said. “They believe in us, which is a great feeling. Everyone has made me feel at home, which is encouraging. It’s special when the top people want you to win. I wouldn’t be here without them.”

Robertson added, “Who wouldn’t want to buy from Zack? He’s so genuine.” Stewart’s Carpet & Flooring Warehouse business has benefited quite well because it only buys “core” products from FCA Network, Robertson added. AI can be your ally Flooring retailers need not fear artificial intelligence (AI), for AI can make your business more efficient and productive. That was the message from Pawel Rajszel, CEO and founder of Leap Tools (parent company of Roomvo), who devoted much of his keynote to AI and its implications for business. As Rajszel told members, “It’s going to usher in unprecedented changes for the way we work. It’s a quickly evolving field, one that will make us much more productive.” While AI has been around for decades, Rajszel said recent significant advances have allowed AI to “mimic what we have in the brain.” That said, AI can be both useful and hurtful. Though many services are improved with AI, scams are increasing as well. For example, Rajszel warned that scammers use tactics like voice cloning to mimic voices to steal your money. McAfee research found that you can clone a voice from just three seconds of audio, and that 77% of voice scam victims lost money. On the positive side, Rajszel noted that chatbots like ChatGPT can serve as a digital assistant. “It can explain things to you, build on ideas,” he said. “It can write emails better than the average person and does not need a lot of context to do so. It follows instructions and can be a big productivity boost.”

Roomvo, which enjoys a fruitful partnership with FCA Network, has used AI since the beginning and continues to enhance its tools and services with AI. “This is building on the experience we already have, taking things to a new level,” Rajszel said. “My prediction is the advent of AI is going to elevate productivity and change the pace at which innovation takes place. We will see unprecedented change, and this will require us to adapt.”