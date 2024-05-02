Tarkett adds to Source One team

By FCNews Staff
Source One
Jason Richardson (left) and Sean O’Malley of Source One

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett has welcomed Jason Richardson to its team as director of customer experience for Source One, the company’s project management service.

Richardson brings with him more than 20 years of experience in the flooring industry, including prior roles at Milliken & Company, Shaw and Southeastern Commercial Flooring.

“I look forward to developing and implementing strategic ways to grow Source One and continue delivering our promise to customers,” Richardson said.

In his new role, Richardson will work closely with Sean O’Malley, who was recently promoted to operations director for Source One. In his 10 years with Tarkett, O’Malley has significantly contributed to the success of the department. As operations director, he will lead all activities, such as account relationships, contract and administration management, turnkey operations and field operational support.

“Since 1990, Tarkett’s Source One experts have honed the art and science of seamless flooring project management,” O’Malley said. “Now, we’re renewing our promise to customers with a refreshed message: Source One and done.”

From understanding site-specific requirements, like safety and access protocols, to coordinating the schedule with a customer’s general contractor, the department provides a collaborative and flexible approach to each project.

“Sean and Jason bring deep expertise that will be a great benefit to our customers,” said Stephan Coutelen, senior vice president, supply chain and customer service. “Just as Source One is designed to take obstacles out of customers’ ways, these experts have the skills and know-how to seamlessly execute their projects, no matter the size or complexity.”

With decades of managing flooring projects across segment types, Tarkett’s Source One team provides reliable expertise in education, government, healthcare, senior living, hospitality, retail and workplace, while supporting a company’s ESG goals.

