Tarkett wins two Marketer of the Year Awards

By FCNews Staff
AMY AwardsSolon, Ohio—Tarkett earned two Atlanta Marketer of the Year (AMY) Awards on March 28. The awards recognized Tarkett’s creative and innovative marketing strategy and activations around Design Days 2023. The campaign earned two awards in the B2B Marketing Campaign and the Live Event/Experiential categories.

“These wins are a testament to the exceptional talent and unwavering commitment of each member of our team and our agency partners, Leap and Miller Brooks,” said Sonia Serrao, VP of brand marketing for Tarkett North America. “This achievement wouldn’t have been possible without their collective effort, creativity and passion that they bring to the table every single day.”

The company’s Design Days campaign activity extended across platforms and included guerilla marketing tactics to drive foot traffic to Tarkett’s Chicago showroom during the commercial design industry’s Design Days tradeshow event. Additionally, the campaign was designed to generate leads, gain market share and position Tarkett as a frontrunner in design leadership (particularly with the launch of the Collaborative carpet and LVT collection, the premier collection from Omoleye Simmons, Tarkett’s vice president of design).

The campaign included print and digital pre-show ads, outdoor ads on kiosks and mobile billboards, feet-on-the-street promotions and an interactive mark-making activity in the showroom to connect attendees with the Collaborative collection’s design process. As a result, Tarkett hosted close to 1,400 visitors in three days—a 62% increase from Design Days 2022.

Presented annually by the American Marketing Association of Atlanta, the AMY Awards highlight “companies and individuals who’ve made their mark on the Atlanta marketing scene during the previous calendar year,” according to its website.

