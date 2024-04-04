Economics: Construction outlook mixed for 2024-25

Housing pulse The latest research from ITR Economics shows there’s reason to be optimistic about the long-term outlook for the U.S. housing market—at least in terms of single-family housing starts, anyway. While the month-over-month movement has slowed, year-over-year activity for the past three months is actually up—significantly, in fact. That’s

a signal, the firm said, that the worst of this cycle could be over. “Our data regarding single-unit housing starts indicate this segment has already moved through its downside,” Saidel-Baker told attendees. “We’ve already had our recession in housing starts, and now we’re on the recovery side of things.” Hovering at just under 1 million units on an annualized basis, single-family housing starts are certainly off from their pre-pandemic norms. But ITR expects to see the tide beginning to turn in the not-too-distant future. “We’re now on the right side of things and, in fact, very shortly we’ll move back into positive growth territory,” Saidel-Baker said. “Growth will be a little bit muted this year, but it will be positive through late ’24, ’25 and ’26.” ITR Economics is basing this optimistic outlook, in part, on what the firm is seeing with respect to building-permit filings for single-family units. As permits move, so go housing starts (eventually), the reasoning goes. “Permits move before starts; that’s a leading indicator,” Saidel-Baker noted. “You have to pull the permit before you break ground and start dig- ging the foundation.” While ITR research shows the number of permits issued are still below last year’s levels, movement is beginning to trend upward. “That number is getting less and less negative,” Saidel-Baker stated. “Most of the country is in a recovery position. The good news is some states are in outright growth mode, with a heavy correlation to those high-population areas.”

The outlook for the multifamily side of the business, however, is not as favorable. Unlike the trajectory of the single-family housing market, activity in this sector of the market indicates things could get slightly worse before they eventually improve. “We still haven’t hit the trough of this cycle on multi-unit construction,” Saidel-Baker noted. “As of this moment, the number of new multifamily units started is down about 16% from this time last year.” That’s not to say that there aren’t regional pockets of multifamily activity. In illustration, Saidel-Baker pointed to markets such as Oklahoma, Kansas and Maine. “We’re seeing some real hot spots there,” she noted. “Even here in Arizona, which is still growing. There’s still a lot of demand.” Pricing trends The current state of the housing market is closely tied to high interest rates and low inventories. These factors have especially impacted the price of both new and existing homes across the country. It’s the classic supply-and-demand scenario that’s further complicated by mitigating market dynamics. “We saw a severe contraction in the housing market in recent years due mainly to affordability—or lack thereof,” Saidel-Baker noted. “When interest rates went up, home prices went up. But now we’re starting to see a little bit of easing in some of those trends. Housing, of course, is largely regional but on average we’ve started to see a little bit of pullback in housing prices. It looks like we maybe overshot the peak at the worst of the pandemic, when houses were going for cash, they were going for heavy over asking price. Now we’re seeing a little bit of cooling.”