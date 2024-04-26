NTCA announces design award winners at Coverings

Atlanta—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) unveiled the recipients of the Five-Star Contractor Project of the Year Awards and the new Community Impact Award at Coverings 2024. These awards celebrate excellence and innovation in the tile installation industry, recognizing the outstanding achievements of top professionals. The winners are as follows: Hohn & Hohn, D.W. Sanders Tile and Stone Contracting, Christian Brothers Flooring & Interiors, Lippert Flooring & Tile and David Allen Company.

Hohn & Hohn was awarded the NTCA Five-Star Project of the Year Residential Artisan Achievement of Excellence for its work on the Collaboration in Tile project where it worked with local tile maker Josh Blanc on installing a new design in his home. Collaborating between creator and installer, tiles were able to be retooled as needed to be installed per Blanc’s requirements but still meet tile industry installation requirements. Link to project award video.

D.W. Sanders Tile & Stone Contracting won the NTCA Five-Star Project of the Year Residential Grand Prize for its technically sound work on When White Turns Red. The project required Thassos tile, which when wet, created red lines throughout the tile that would not disappear when dried. Technical expertise was required to solve the problem and finish the project with the tile requested by the designer and homeowner. Link to project award video.

Christian Brothers Flooring & Interiors received the NTCA Five-Star Project of the Year Commercial Grand Prize Award for its work on the Viejas Casino Expansion & Renovation Phase IB. The project consisted of 24 tile, stone and glass finishes that required up to 35 tile craftsmen with shifts scheduled 24 hours a day, six days a week working both interior and exterior. Link to project award video.

Lippert Flooring & Tile. was awarded the NTCA Five-Star Project of the Year Large Commercial Achievement of Excellence for its work on The Trade Hotel. Dealing with availability and cost of products, alternates were needed for the 84,000 square feet of tile and native cream thin brick. Time constraints meant tile teams were spread throughout the hotel over 35 weeks to finish the project on time and under budget. Link to project award video.

David Allen Company won the NTCA Five-Star Project of the Year Large Commercial Grand Prize for its work on the Signia by Hilton—Georgia World Congress Center project. Having been delayed by COVID-19, the project had availability and cost issues that needed to be worked through including recommending changes to shower pan construction to save time, weight and costs. Templates were created and shared with other trades to cut down on the time required for tile setters to be in each room. Link to project award video.

The NTCA Five-Star Project of the Year Awards highlight the dedication, skill and collaborative spirit of the industry’s top professionals, setting a benchmark for excellence in tile installation.

Community Impact Award

This year, NTCA introduced a new award to honor members who donate their time, material and energy in their community by bringing the community together with the use of tile.

The inaugural Community Impact Award was presented to NTCA Five-Star contractor J&R Tile for its involvement in the Uvalde Love Project—Tile Therapy initiative. Spearheaded by Wanda Montemayor of Community Art Therapy, the project aimed to bring the Uvalde community together following a mass school shooting, initiating the healing process through collaborative tile art.

“NTCA is proud to be associated with members who understand the importance of giving back and promoting the values of our trade,” said Bart Bettiga, executive director of NTCA. “The Uvalde Love Project exemplifies this, and J&R Tile’s leadership in this initiative is truly commendable.”

J&R Tile generously contributed its time, expertise and resources to the project, playing a pivotal role in the project’s success. It provided invaluable consultation on product selection, procured materials, enlisted volunteer contractors, prepared the installation site and facilitated the transportation of custom mosaics from Austin to Uvalde, Texas. Terry Hall, Ardex Americas, introduced J&R Tile, Inc. to the project.

The Uvalde Love Project represents the profound impact that members of the tile industry can have on their communities, fostering unity, healing and resilience through art. NTCA looks forward to recognizing and celebrating similar initiatives undertaken by its members in the future.

For more information about the Uvalde Love Project and to view the award video, visit here.