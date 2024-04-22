NTCA named Floor & Decor Pro Partner of the Year

Jackson, Miss.—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) has been recognized as the Floor & Decor Pro Partner of the Year. This esteemed award highlights NTCA’s commitment to excellence in the tile industry and its dedication to fostering strong partnerships within the flooring community.

“The NTCA is honored to be recognized as the Floor & Decor Pro Partner of the Year,” said Bart Bettiga, executive director of NTCA. “This award reflects our ongoing commitment to providing standard-based training, resources and education to our members and the broader tile installation community. We are proud to collaborate with Floor & Decor and look forward to continuing our partnership to drive innovation and education to the tile industry.”

Floor & Decor annually honors partners who demonstrate exceptional performance, outstanding service and support for the company’s mission. Receipt of the Pro Partner of the Year Award showcases NTCA’s unwavering dedication to advancing the tile installation trade and promoting the highest standards of craftsmanship.

NTCA has long been recognized as a leading authority in the tile installation industry, offering a wide range of educational programs, technical resources and networking opportunities for tile contractors, manufacturers, distributors and other industry professionals. This accolade from Floor & Decor underscores NTCA’s reputation for excellence and its pivotal role in shaping the future of the tile installation industry.