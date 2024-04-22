NTCA named Floor & Decor Pro Partner of the Year

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsNTCA named Floor & Decor Pro Partner of the Year

Jackson, Miss.—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) has been recognized as the Floor & Decor Pro Partner of the Year. This esteemed award highlights NTCA’s commitment to excellence in the tile industry and its dedication to fostering strong partnerships within the flooring community.

“The NTCA is honored to be recognized as the Floor & Decor Pro Partner of the Year,” said Bart Bettiga, executive director of NTCA. “This award reflects our ongoing commitment to providing standard-based training, resources and education to our members and the broader tile installation community. We are proud to collaborate with Floor & Decor and look forward to continuing our partnership to drive innovation and education to the tile industry.”

Floor & Decor annually honors partners who demonstrate exceptional performance, outstanding service and support for the company’s mission. Receipt of the Pro Partner of the Year Award showcases NTCA’s unwavering dedication to advancing the tile installation trade and promoting the highest standards of craftsmanship.

NTCA has long been recognized as a leading authority in the tile installation industry, offering a wide range of educational programs, technical resources and networking opportunities for tile contractors, manufacturers, distributors and other industry professionals. This accolade from Floor & Decor underscores NTCA’s reputation for excellence and its pivotal role in shaping the future of the tile installation industry.

Previous article
Domestic tile manufacturers seek tariffs on imports
Next article
Florim USA launches new large-format tile

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Featured Post

Five tips on how to sell the right adhesive

Jackie Rapisardi - 0
Adhesives can be a tricky category, especially when it comes to a flooring sale. Luckily, adhesive manufacturers know just how to position their products...
Read more
News

Woody Sanders named 2024 NTCA Ring of Honor winner

FCNews Staff - 0
Jackson, Miss.—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) has presented Woody Sanders with the prestigious 2024 NTCA Ring of Honor award. This recognition is bestowed...
Read more
News

Marazzi, American Olean feature new tile collections at Coverings

FCNews Staff - 0
Atlanta—Marazzi and American Olean are both showcasing upcoming collections during the Coverings 2024 tradeshow at the Georgia World Congress Center here, April 22-25 in...
Read more
News

Florim USA launches new large-format tile

FCNews Staff - 0
Clarksville, Tenn.—Florim USA has expanded its MILEstone product portfolio with the launch of ½-inch-thick (12mm) gauged porcelain large format tile. The initial launch...
Read more
News

Domestic tile manufacturers seek tariffs on imports

FCNews Staff - 0
Clemson, S.C.—U.S. ceramic tile manufacturers, representing over 90% of all U.S. ceramic tile manufacturing, are filing anti-dumping and countervailing duty petitions with the federal...
Read more
News

Decocer to exhibit at Coverings 2024

FCNews Staff - 0
Atlanta—Decocer, a ceramic tile company specializing in the design and manufacturing of small size pieces, will be at Coverings, a tile and stone show...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X