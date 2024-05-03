Retailers React: What areas of your business are showing strength?

By Ken Ryan
HomeFeatured PostRetailers React: What areas of your business are showing strength?

artificial intelligenceEvery two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we asked: What areas of your business are showing strength?

Here are their responses:

“There has been a multitude of changes in our market, including flooring stores closing. We’ve been fortunate enough to now get our foot in the door with insurance and restoration companies, and capitalizing on additional work that is now up for grabs that were once loyal to those dealers. Interesting situation, but we’re trying to make the best of it.”

—Rebecca Tonowski
BFC Flooring Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

“We are starting to see an increase in activity and sales. Retail flooring is leading the charge with kitchen and bath remodeling close behind.”

—Paul Deschenes
Schneider’s Flooring America, Vernon, Conn.

“The areas of our business that are showing strength is the size of residential jobs we are doing. The total ticket size is higher than ever.”

—Chris Kemp
Kemp’s Dalton West Flooring, Newnan, Ga.

“We are launching our epoxy garage floor coating, and it seems to have grabbed a lot of customers’ interest. It’s amazing how many consumers are interested in upgrading the look of their garage.”

—Eric Mondragon
RC Willey, Salt Lake City

“Retail remodel is still our strongest segment; however, the property management area of our business is a surprise. The turns have produced some big numbers for us.”

—Joe Elder
Hiller’s Flooring America, Rochester, Minn.

Previous article
Emser Tile names Jim Parello EVP of sales
Next article
Portobello America enhances several tile collections

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Portobello America enhances several tile collections

FCNews Staff - 0
Baxter, Tenn.—Portobello America has made significant enhancements to its tile collections, blending innovation, versatility and exceptional design seamlessly. The revamped collections introduce the new...
Read more
Uncategorized

Emser Tile names Jim Parello EVP of sales

FCNews Staff - 0
Los Angeles—Emser Tile has added to its leadership team with the appointment of Jim Parello to the position of executive vice president of sales....
Read more
News

Builder sentiment unchanged in April

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—Builder sentiment was flat in April as mortgage rates remained close to 7% over the past month and the latest inflation data failed...
Read more
News

Tarkett adds to Source One team

FCNews Staff - 0
Solon, Ohio—Tarkett has welcomed Jason Richardson to its team as director of customer experience for Source One, the company’s project management service. Richardson brings with...
Read more
Featured Post

FCA Network: It’s all about the youth movement

Ken Ryan - 0
Louisville, Ky.—Anyone who has attended an FCA Network convention over the last five years has probably noticed the youth movement taking place, with...
Read more
News

New home sales post solid gain in March

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—Despite higher interest rates, new home sales rose in March due to limited inventory of existing homes. However, the pace of new home...
Read more

As seen in

April 22/29, 2024

DOWNLOAD

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X