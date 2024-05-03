Retailers React: What areas of your business are showing strength?

Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we asked: What areas of your business are showing strength?
Here are their responses:
“There has been a multitude of changes in our market, including flooring stores closing. We’ve been fortunate enough to now get our foot in the door with insurance and restoration companies, and capitalizing on additional work that is now up for grabs that were once loyal to those dealers. Interesting situation, but we’re trying to make the best of it.”
—Rebecca Tonowski
BFC Flooring Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
“We are starting to see an increase in activity and sales. Retail flooring is leading the charge with kitchen and bath remodeling close behind.”
—Paul Deschenes
Schneider’s Flooring America, Vernon, Conn.
“The areas of our business that are showing strength is the size of residential jobs we are doing. The total ticket size is higher than ever.”
—Chris Kemp
Kemp’s Dalton West Flooring, Newnan, Ga.
“We are launching our epoxy garage floor coating, and it seems to have grabbed a lot of customers’ interest. It’s amazing how many consumers are interested in upgrading the look of their garage.”
—Eric Mondragon
RC Willey, Salt Lake City
“Retail remodel is still our strongest segment; however, the property management area of our business is a surprise. The turns have produced some big numbers for us.”
—Joe Elder
Hiller’s Flooring America, Rochester, Minn.