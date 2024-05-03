Retailers React: What areas of your business are showing strength?

Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we asked: What areas of your business are showing strength?

Here are their responses:

“There has been a multitude of changes in our market, including flooring stores closing. We’ve been fortunate enough to now get our foot in the door with insurance and restoration companies, and capitalizing on additional work that is now up for grabs that were once loyal to those dealers. Interesting situation, but we’re trying to make the best of it.” —Rebecca Tonowski

BFC Flooring Edmonton, Alberta, Canada