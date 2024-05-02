Emser Tile names Jim Parello EVP of sales

By FCNews Staff
HomeUncategorizedEmser Tile names Jim Parello EVP of sales
Jim Parello
Jim Parello

Los Angeles—Emser Tile has added to its leadership team with the appointment of Jim Parello to the position of executive vice president of sales. He brings several decades of experience in various areas including management, sales, marketing, product development and operations.

“Our team is pleased to welcome Jim aboard,” said Carl Delia, president of Emser Tile. “With his wealth of experience and proven track record, he will play a key part in improving efficiencies, increasing revenue and driving business forward.”

Prior to joining Emser, Parello most recently served as senior vice president and general manager at JELD-WEN, Inc., a leading window and door manufacturer, where he led a business unit with revenues of $1 billion+ that included sales, product development and operations with more than 25 manufacturing and distribution facilities across North America. 

In his new role, Parello will collaborate with leaders at all levels, from regional to national and corporate, to drive sales and profitability forward.

Previous article
Builder sentiment unchanged in April

Must Read

News

Builder sentiment unchanged in April

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—Builder sentiment was flat in April as mortgage rates remained close to 7% over the past month and the latest inflation data failed...
Read more
News

Tarkett adds to Source One team

FCNews Staff - 0
Solon, Ohio—Tarkett has welcomed Jason Richardson to its team as director of customer experience for Source One, the company’s project management service. Richardson brings with...
Read more
Featured Post

FCA Network: It’s all about the youth movement

Ken Ryan - 0
Louisville, Ky.—Anyone who has attended an FCA Network convention over the last five years has probably noticed the youth movement taking place, with...
Read more
News

New home sales post solid gain in March

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—Despite higher interest rates, new home sales rose in March due to limited inventory of existing homes. However, the pace of new home...
Read more
News

Decocer exhibits at HD Expo in Las Vegas

FCNews Staff - 0
Las Vegas—Decocer, a ceramic company specializing in the design and manufacture of small-size tiles, participated for the first time at HD Expo, held here...
Read more
News

Atlas Concorde USA introduces new collections

FCNews Staff - 0
Franklin, Tenn.—Atlas Concorde USA unveiled its latest porcelain tile offerings, showcasing a fusion of inspiration and innovation at Coverings 2024. With a commitment to...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X