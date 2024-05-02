Emser Tile names Jim Parello EVP of sales

Los Angeles—Emser Tile has added to its leadership team with the appointment of Jim Parello to the position of executive vice president of sales. He brings several decades of experience in various areas including management, sales, marketing, product development and operations.

“Our team is pleased to welcome Jim aboard,” said Carl Delia, president of Emser Tile. “With his wealth of experience and proven track record, he will play a key part in improving efficiencies, increasing revenue and driving business forward.”

Prior to joining Emser, Parello most recently served as senior vice president and general manager at JELD-WEN, Inc., a leading window and door manufacturer, where he led a business unit with revenues of $1 billion+ that included sales, product development and operations with more than 25 manufacturing and distribution facilities across North America.

In his new role, Parello will collaborate with leaders at all levels, from regional to national and corporate, to drive sales and profitability forward.