Ecore appoints Shweta Srikanth chief circularity officer

By FCNews Staff
Ecore chief circularity officerLancaster, Pa.—Ecore, a global leader in recycled rubber and performance-driven surfaces and solutions, has appointed Shweta Srikanth as chief circularity officer. In this new role, Srikanth will spearhead the company’s commitment to sustainability and circular economy practices, driving strategies to reduce environmental impact and enhance overall sustainability.

Ecore is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of sustainable innovation. With Srikanth joining the executive team, Ecore said it will reinforce this commitment and positions itself at the forefront of prioritizing circularity as a fundamental business strategy.

“We are thrilled to welcome Shweta to Ecore,” said Art Dodge, CEO of Ecore. “Her expertise in developing and operationalizing enterprise strategies combined with an impressive track record of driving cross-functional alignment and a personal passion for sustainability make her the ideal candidate to lead our circularity initiatives. Under Shweta’s leadership, we are confident in our ability to further advance our sustainability goals and drive positive change within our industry.”

Srikanth brings over 15 years of experience in strategy and transformation, having held leadership positions in global industrial and healthcare companies. In her previous roles, she has driven initiatives to reduce waste, optimize resource efficiency and spearhead the development and launch of more sustainable industrial products. With her strategic vision and collaborative leadership style, Srikanth is well-positioned to lead Ecore’s circularity efforts and drive the company’s sustainability agenda forward.

“Joining Ecore, a pioneer in rubber circularity, is an exciting opportunity to contribute to shaping a more sustainable future,” Srikanth said. “I look forward to helping to continue to drive innovative solutions and advance the company’s circular economy practices.” 

