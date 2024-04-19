Retailers React: What steps have you taken to safeguard your business against a cyberattack?

Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we asked: What steps have you taken to safeguard your business against a cyberattack?

Here are their responses:

“Unfortunately, we’ve been victimized by various cybercrimes, so we’ve put a number of protections in place. We’ve worked with Isogent to implement dual-factor authentication, off-site back-ups, enhanced spam filtering, etc. We’ve implemented Positive Pay and other ACH protections. Lastly, we provide ongoing training and reminders with our team to help prevent future crimes.” —Adam Joss

The Vertical Connection Carpet One

Columbia, Md.