Retailers React: What steps have you taken to safeguard your business against a cyberattack?

Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we asked: What steps have you taken to safeguard your business against a cyberattack?
Here are their responses:
“Unfortunately, we’ve been victimized by various cybercrimes, so we’ve put a number of protections in place. We’ve worked with Isogent to implement dual-factor authentication, off-site back-ups, enhanced spam filtering, etc. We’ve implemented Positive Pay and other ACH protections. Lastly, we provide ongoing training and reminders with our team to help prevent future crimes.”
—Adam Joss
The Vertical Connection Carpet One
Columbia, Md.
“We have safeguarded our network by putting in a firewall and hiring an IT consultant to monitor things for us as much as once daily.”
—Don Lovato
CarpetSourceUSA Albuquerque, N.M.
“We subscribe to a managed detection response (MDR)
service, which includes SentinelOne, an advanced cybersecurity agent that continuously protects our network by scanning and blocking threats.”
—Ashlie Butler
Bob’s Carpet & Flooring Tampa
“We’ve taken a few steps to prevent this. The first thing we did was partner with an outside IT company to manage our internet security. The second thing we did was purchase insurance to protect our company in the event of a cybercrime. I’d recommend it to all companies, and it was more affordable than I had previously imagined.”
—Tom Heffner
About All Floors Douglassville, Pa.
“The first indication of cyberattacks was an email offering us an ‘unbelievable sale’ where they wanted to make a credit card payment via our bank. From then we had staff meetings and discussed how to avoid these situations. We instructed our staff to stay away from any links and to decline any opportunities that looked too good to be true.”
—Bob Duke
Floor Magic Damariscotta, Maine