Retailers React: What steps have you taken to safeguard your business against a cyberattack?

By FCNews Staff
HomeFeatured PostRetailers React: What steps have you taken to safeguard your business against...

artificial intelligenceEvery two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we asked: What steps have you taken to safeguard your business against a cyberattack?

Here are their responses:

cyberattack“Unfortunately, we’ve been victimized by various cybercrimes, so we’ve put a number of protections in place. We’ve worked with Isogent to implement dual-factor authentication, off-site back-ups, enhanced spam filtering, etc. We’ve implemented Positive Pay and other ACH protections. Lastly, we provide ongoing training and reminders with our team to help prevent future crimes.”

—Adam Joss
The Vertical Connection Carpet One
Columbia, Md.

cyberattack“We have safeguarded our network by putting in a firewall and hiring an IT consultant to monitor things for us as much as once daily.”

—Don Lovato
CarpetSourceUSA Albuquerque, N.M.

cyberattack“We subscribe to a managed detection response (MDR)
service, which includes SentinelOne, an advanced cybersecurity agent that continuously protects our network by scanning and blocking threats.”

—Ashlie Butler
Bob’s Carpet & Flooring Tampa

cyberattack“We’ve taken a few steps to prevent this. The first thing we did was partner with an outside IT company to manage our internet security. The second thing we did was purchase insurance to protect our company in the event of a cybercrime. I’d recommend it to all companies, and it was more affordable than I had previously imagined.”

—Tom Heffner
About All Floors Douglassville, Pa.

cyberattack“The first indication of cyberattacks was an email offering us an ‘unbelievable sale’ where they wanted to make a credit card payment via our bank. From then we had staff meetings and discussed how to avoid these situations. We instructed our staff to stay away from any links and to decline any opportunities that looked too good to be true.”

—Bob Duke
Floor Magic Damariscotta, Maine

Previous article
i4F’s Ceramic Click technology enters the market
Next article
Tarkett launches non-PVC Collective Pursuit

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Crossville to showcase indoor/outdoor tile at Coverings

FCNews Staff - 0
Atlanta—Crossville, an AHF Products brand, will showcase several tile collections at Coverings 2024, held here April 22-25. Crossville’s booth (#7048) at Coverings 2024 will be...
Read more
News

Tarkett launches non-PVC Collective Pursuit

FCNews Staff - 0
Solon, Ohio—Global flooring manufacturer Tarkett has launched a non-PVC plank and tile flooring collection, as part of the company’s holistic approach to helping organizations...
Read more
News

i4F’s Ceramic Click technology enters the market

FCNews Staff - 0
Turnhout, Belgium—i4F has joined forces with the Akgün Group-Duratiles to bring a clickable floating floor installation system to the world of ceramics. The...
Read more
News

Wuxi Boda adopts Unilin’s Matte Bevel technology

FCNews Staff - 0
Waregem, Belgium—Wuxi Boda Bamboo and Wood Industry Co., Ltd. (Wuxi Boda)—in the wake of Novalis—has started the mass production of Unilin's Matte Bevel technology....
Read more
Featured Post

Ceramic: Differentiation via versatility

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
Indoors. Outdoors. Floors. Walls. Pool surrounds. Countertops. Ceramic Tile is the most versatile product in the industry with the ability to clad nearly every...
Read more
News

MILEstone to unveil new Stories concept at Coverings

FCNews Staff - 0
Clarksville, Tenn.—MILEstone is set to launch the second chapter of its Stories concept at Coverings 2024. In collaboration with Michele McMinn, Gresham Smith Studio...
Read more

As seen in

April 8/15, 2024

DOWNLOAD

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X