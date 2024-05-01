AFS Group acquires Lewis Floor & Home

By FCNews Staff
AFS GroupColumbus, Ohio—AFS Group (America’s Floor Source), a top-five independent flooring retailer, has acquired the assets and intellectual property of Lewis Floor & Home (Lewis). Lewis is the premier flooring, countertop, cabinet and window treatment dealer for the north shore of Chicago with sales of more than $20 million annually. The latest acquisition to the AFS Group portfolio expands its reach with high-end customers and provides a growth platform for all its business channels in Illinois.

As part of the acquisition, AFS will retain key senior leaders, including Steve Lewis, CEO and owner, and all the sales associates and operations teams servicing the loyal Lewis customer base. The business will continue to operate from its current Northbrook, Illinois location.

“We are excited to welcome such an accomplished and respected team to the AFS Family” said Michel Vermette, CEO of AFS Group. “We look forward to growing our premium product offering and making continued investments in marketing, merchandising, technology and training.”

Jason Goldberg, founder/chairman of the AFS Group, said the Lewis acquisition provides more than an additional market and revenue. “What the Lewis family and team have built over three generations in the premium market is nothing short of iconic. We now have the chance to integrate elements of that iconic brand across all relevant stores in our markets. Lewis will also benefit from this acquisition gaining state-of-the-art operational processes and technology to enhance both the employee and customer experience.”

Lewis added: “I am enormously proud of the trust that Lewis Floor & Home has earned with customers on the north shore. I am excited that Jason and Michel recognize how special our position is in the marketplace and that they are committed to Lewis’s standards of excellence going forward. I look forward to assisting them with the next growth phase of Lewis and AFS.”

