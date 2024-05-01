Cali’s Doug Jackson named Entrepreneur Of The Year finalist

San Diego, Calif.—Ernst & Young has named Doug Jackson, president and CEO of Cali, an Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024 Pacific Southwest Award finalist. Over the past seven years Jackson has directed Cali’s growth and charted a strong, sustainable future for the omni-channel flooring brand.

Now in its 38th year, Entrepreneur Of The Year is the preeminent competitive business award for leaders who disrupt markets, revolutionize sectors and have a transformational impact. Over the past four decades, the program has recognized daring entrepreneurs with big ideas and bold actions that reshape our world.

Jackson was selected as a finalist by an independent panel of judges. Candidates were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

“As honored as I am to receive this recognition, what it truly reflects is the spirit of the Cali team,” Jackson said. “Our success as a thriving omni-channel brand stems from a culture that encourages innovation, collaboration and challenging not just the status quo but our own ability to win each day.”

Regional award winners will be announced on June 7, 2024, during a special celebration and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. The winners will then be considered by the national judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum, a prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.

In addition to Entrepreneur Of The Year, Ernst & Young supports other entrepreneurs through the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women program and the EY Entrepreneurs Access Network to help connect women founders and black and hispanic/latino entrepreneurs, respectively, with the resources, network and access needed to unlock their full potential. The U.S. program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June.