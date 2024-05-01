Cali’s Doug Jackson named Entrepreneur Of The Year finalist

By FCNews Staff
HomeCategoriesLaminateCali’s Doug Jackson named Entrepreneur Of The Year finalist
Doug Jackson
Doug Jackson

San Diego, Calif.—Ernst & Young has named Doug Jackson, president and CEO of Cali, an Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024 Pacific Southwest Award finalist. Over the past seven years Jackson has directed Cali’s growth and charted a strong, sustainable future for the omni-channel flooring brand.

Now in its 38th year, Entrepreneur Of The Year is the preeminent competitive business award for leaders who disrupt markets, revolutionize sectors and have a transformational impact. Over the past four decades, the program has recognized daring entrepreneurs with big ideas and bold actions that reshape our world.

Jackson was selected as a finalist by an independent panel of judges. Candidates were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

“As honored as I am to receive this recognition, what it truly reflects is the spirit of the Cali team,” Jackson said. “Our success as a thriving omni-channel brand stems from a culture that encourages innovation, collaboration and challenging not just the status quo but our own ability to win each day.”

Regional award winners will be announced on June 7, 2024, during a special celebration and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. The winners will then be considered by the national judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum, a prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.

In addition to Entrepreneur Of The Year, Ernst & Young supports other entrepreneurs through the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women program and the EY Entrepreneurs Access Network to help connect women founders and black and hispanic/latino entrepreneurs, respectively, with the resources, network and access needed to unlock their full potential. The U.S. program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June.

Previous article
AFS Group acquires Lewis Floor & Home
Next article
Coverings emphasizes personalized design

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Decocer exhibits at HD Expo in Las Vegas

FCNews Staff - 0
Las Vegas—Decocer, a ceramic company specializing in the design and manufacture of small-size tiles, participated for the first time at HD Expo, held here...
Read more
News

Atlas Concorde USA introduces new collections

FCNews Staff - 0
Franklin, Tenn.—Atlas Concorde USA unveiled its latest porcelain tile offerings, showcasing a fusion of inspiration and innovation at Coverings 2024. With a commitment to...
Read more
Press Release

Shaw Industries releases 2023 corporate sustainability report

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Shaw Industries Group Inc. has released its 2023 corporate sustainability report, the company’s 16th annual reporting of its efforts focused on people and the...
Read more
Featured Company

Coverings emphasizes personalized design

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
Atlanta—Coverings 2024 kicked off here last week to stellar attendance and an energy not necessarily commensurate with the contracting tile market. Exhibitors expressed healthy...
Read more
News

AFS Group acquires Lewis Floor & Home

FCNews Staff - 0
Columbus, Ohio—AFS Group (America's Floor Source), a top-five independent flooring retailer, has acquired the assets and intellectual property of Lewis Floor & Home (Lewis)....
Read more
News

Tile continues downward slide

FCNews Staff - 0
Clemson, S.C.—U.S. ceramic tile consumption in 2023 was 2.85 billion square feet, down 7.3% from the previous year, according to the Tile Council of...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X