Coverings emphasizes personalized design

Tile feels the strain Tile is one of the flooring categories that is most closely tied to the housing market, which remains a strong barometer of the category’s health. Therefore, as expected, tile has experienced some challenges of late. As Eric Astrachan, executive director, Tile Council of North America (TCNA), explained: “This is the second year, unfortunately, where the tile market has contracted, and it very closely follows the U.S housing market so that has also contracted. And that has been challenged by high mortgage rates, inflation and labor shortages.” To be more specific, U.S. ceramic tile consumption in 2023 was 2.85 billion square feet, down 7.3% from the previous year, according to the TCNA. By value, consumption was $4.06 billion, down 8.1% from 2022. Imports also experienced a shift in 2023, which has impacted the market greatly. U.S. imports decreased by volume for the second consecutive year in 2023. The 2 billion square feet of tile imported in 2023 repre- sented an 8.4% decline from the year prior. Overall, imports comprised 70.2% of U.S. tile consumption by volume in 2023, down from 71.1% in 2022.

India became the largest exporter by volume to the U.S. in 2023, with a 20.3% share of U.S. imports, followed by Spain (17.4%) and Mexico (16.7%). Over the last 10 years, sales of tile from India have increased from 344,000 square feet in 2013 to 405 million square feet in 2023. The TCNA was clear in its decision to file anti-dumping and countervailing duty petitions with the federal government, seeking the imposition of substantial tariffs on imports of ceramic tile from India to remedy unfairly low-priced imports. “While many of the largest tile exporters experienced a double-digit decline year over year, imports from India went up 42.6% by volume, all while their price has been going down,” Astrachan explained. “Where else in the world, with everybody experiencing an increase in pricing from inflation, would you expect prices to go down?” What’s trending There were several defined trends evident on the show floor this year. Most illustrated the growing demand for highly stylized products that allow consumers to personalize their spaces. “I think the pandemic changed the way people think about their spaces,” said Lindsay Waldrep, vice president of marketing, Crossville. “Instead of going with, ‘Well, we need to think about resale value; we need to think about playing it safe; we don’t know how long we’re going to be here,’ now it’s ‘I’m going to do what I want to do regardless of how long this is going to be for because I want to live in this moment right now, in the present.’” One of the top trends at the show was an elevated concept of texture. Several suppliers unveiled new texturizing technologies applied to a variety of product types—from natural stone to porcelain tile and many even focused on linear lines to highlight the effect.

MSI, for example, exhibited its show-stopping Malahari Series, which features the company’s patented 3D ink jet printing technology. “The 3D ink jet printing allows us to have a ‘see a vein, feel a vein,’ with this beautiful quartzite look on porcelain, and we’re actually able to see and feel the quartzite veining going through this product,” said Katie Llerena, sales rep for MSI. “And with the 3D print, you’re able to see the look of elegance in the pattern and keep it very simplistic but bring that design interest with texture.” Antolini showcased several lines of natural stone that featured a linear design complemented with unique texturizing effects. For instance, 20 variants of natural stone were shown as part of the Textures+ collection. Through technological innovation, the company designed over 50 different looks in high-tech finishes. Each stone can be transformed by adding unique and highly tactile finishes in three dimensions. Two such linear finishes include the Stratos Finish, which brings out the veining and colors of the stone through the succession of thin parallel lines, and the Flut Finish, defined by a succession of curvilinear reliefs. Stonepeak, which celebrated 20 years in the U.S. at the show, also brought new innovations in finishes. The company’s new Honed+ finish features a natural look and feel, combined with an impressive DCOF value that balances ease of maintenance with slip resistance, making Honed+ ideal for both indoor and outdoor applications. The company’s Solumbria and Stellalith collections are available in the new Honed+ finish. Natural Gloss, the other new finish, offers a natural effect achieved through advanced digital printing. Decocer, which specializes in small-format, customizable tile, also showcased its prowess with texture in various collections, many of which were available in the company’s new 3 x 19-inch size. The new size was created for the show in multiple finishes like glossy, matte, satin and fleece. Mosaic companies brought linear interest to the forefront with its new Geometric collection. Fashioned from high-quality natural stone, Geometric tiles boast three-dimensional character in an array of colors.

American Olean, a Dal-Tile brand, also tapped that linear trend with Reservorio, launching in May. Drawing inspiration from the organic design of travertine stone, Reservorio features a natural color palette and authentic veining. The 12 x 24 fluted tile is designed to introduce depth and intrigue to an interior. Indoor/outdoor living was another major trend at the show, which has been growing for years. This year, however, saw a majority of suppliers showcasing that versatility within one line. Crossville, for example, had its new indoor/outdoor line Beljn at the booth where it was installed in both the FeatherSoft Finish, an unpolished finish, and a bush-hammered style exterior finish designed for scale and high fashion in outdoor spaces.