Shaw Industries releases 2023 corporate sustainability report

Dalton—Shaw Industries Group Inc. has released its 2023 corporate sustainability report, the company’s 16th annual reporting of its efforts focused on people and the planet. The report details the company’s progress toward its 2030 goal to optimize all products in alignment with Cradle to Cradle design principles and showcases Shaw’s commitment to creating a better future.

“Being a leader in flooring and surface solutions means more than just providing products and services—it’s about prioritizing people,” said Kellie Ballew, chief sustainability and innovation officer at Shaw. “Our sustain[HUMAN]ability strategy puts people at the center of all we do because we recognize that it takes a focus on people and the planet to create the better future we all seek.”

Shaw’s strength in flooring and emerging expertise in adjacent markets allow the company to provide customers with differentiated solutions through a range of products, services and technologies, according to Tim Baucom, Shaw president and CEO. “One example of our continued diversification is our controlling interest in Watershed Geo and its innovative, patented renewable energy solutions,” Baucom said. “Their branded PowerCap technology supplies low profile, high output solar arrays on top of landfills, coal ash closures and rooftops— turning liabilities or underused sloped spaces into renewable energy assets.”

Other key progress noted in the report: