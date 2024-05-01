Shaw Industries releases 2023 corporate sustainability report

Dalton—Shaw Industries Group Inc. has released its 2023 corporate sustainability report, the company’s 16th annual reporting of its efforts focused on people and the planet. The report details the company’s progress toward its 2030 goal to optimize all products in alignment with Cradle to Cradle design principles and showcases Shaw’s commitment to creating a better future.
“Being a leader in flooring and surface solutions means more than just providing products and services—it’s about prioritizing people,” said Kellie Ballew, chief sustainability and innovation officer at Shaw. “Our sustain[HUMAN]ability strategy puts people at the center of all we do because we recognize that it takes a focus on people and the planet to create the better future we all seek.”
Shaw’s strength in flooring and emerging expertise in adjacent markets allow the company to provide customers with differentiated solutions through a range of products, services and technologies, according to Tim Baucom, Shaw president and CEO. “One example of our continued diversification is our controlling interest in Watershed Geo and its innovative, patented renewable energy solutions,” Baucom said. “Their branded PowerCap technology supplies low profile, high output solar arrays on top of landfills, coal ash closures and rooftops— turning liabilities or underused sloped spaces into renewable energy assets.”
Other key progress noted in the report:
- As Shaw’s portfolio of products continues to evolve, almost 90% of the products the company makes are Cradle to Cradle Certified.
- In 2023, thanks in large part to Shaw’s commitment to Cradle to Cradle, the company became the first flooring solutions provider to obtain Works with WELL for its EcoWorx products worldwide.
- Shaw continued to reduce its operational carbon footprint — by 57% compared to 2010.
- Shaw’s investment in wind and solar energy aims to further minimize its Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions.
- Shaw has recycled almost a billion pounds of carpet since 2006.
- More than 75% of the company’s allowable spend is with small and diverse businesses—up from 60% in 2022.Allowable spend is domestic (U.S.) spend in categories in which there are domestic small or diverse suppliers available to meet Shaw needs.
- Shaw provided more than 1 million hours of training and education to its associates and customers in 2023.
- Shaw and its associates donated approximately $6.9 million to charitable causes last year.