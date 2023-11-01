Shaw’s Baucom and Bell named to Georgia Trend’s 500 List

Dalton — Shaw Industries Group, Inc. announces the inclusion of Tim Baucom, president and CEO, and Vance Bell, former CEO and current chairman of the board, in Georgia Trend magazine’s GEORGIA 500 list for 2023. This marks the second time Baucom and Bell have made the list.

Baucom boasts a 40-year career in the flooring industry. His journey at Shaw began in 1992 and has been marked by contributions to sales, innovation, marketing and strategic planning. His tenure has included leadership of both Shaw’s commercial and residential divisions. In April 2019, he took the helm as president; in April 2021, he assumed the additional role of Shaw’s CEO.

Bell’s illustrious career at Shaw began in 1975, and his leadership roles have encompassed sales, marketing, international business and operations. In 2006, he assumed the position of CEO. Beyond his dedication to Shaw, Bell has been deeply involved in industry, civic and community leadership roles. In April 2022, Bell officially retired as CEO and took on the role of chairman of the board.

“The impact of Tim and Vance’s leadership can be felt throughout Shaw and all of the communities we serve,” said Susan Farris, executive vice president of enterprise experiences. “Their guidance has made Shaw one of the world’s largest flooring providers and has united nearly 20,000 Shaw associates with a common vision to create a better future for our people, our customers and our communities. I am thrilled to see them honored for their influence which has accelerated design leadership, operational excellence, innovation, sustainability and growth for Shaw and resulted in an award-winning customer and associate experience.”

Georgia Trend, the magazine of Georgia business, politics and economic development and the only statewide business publication, selected the list of honorees after extensive research into nominees from a multitude of sectors across the state. The list, which debuted in 2022, celebrates Georgia’s exceptional leaders who continually contribute to the state’s thriving economy.