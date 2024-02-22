Mills tout latest pet-proof products

The pet-friendly carpet movement is increasingly targeting the millennial customer, which statistics show has the greatest buying power of any demographic—and loves its pets just as much as any group.

With that in mind, mills are designing their pet-proof carpet to appeal to that younger consumer. “The millennial generation is an important target audience to win over,” said Denise Silbert, vice president of marketing, soft surface, Mohawk, which is launching 10 new styles of PETPremier. “Most millennial buyers own single-family homes, with 54% having children and 63% having a dog under their roofs. Knowing this, we engineered a completely new yarn system for PETPremier to perform at a higher level than other PETs on the market today.”

While solution-dyed polyester is dominating the residential carpet space these days, it’s not the only game in town when it comes to pet-friendly introductions. As Jared Coffin, vice president of product management at The Dixie Group, noted: “While polyester solution-dyed items are going to perform well regarding stains—specifically pet stains—only a cationic-based, solution-dyed nylon will also provide a long-lasting durable product, too.”

Following are some recent introductions in this burgeoning sub-category.

DH FLOORS: GREAT DANE

New for DH Floors (formerly Dixie Home) is Great Dane, a cationic-based SD nylon that boasts strong, proven pet-proof protection, according to Coffin. Made from 65 ounces of 100% EnVisionSD pet solutions nylon, the product lines are offered in 15 best-selling tonal and fleck colors.

DREAMWEAVER: PURECOLOR

DreamWeaver has introduced several new styles for 2024—including PureColor HiGH-DEF styles Lucky Penny I/II/III (shown) and Out of this World I/II/III, and DW Select styles Hitari and Valter. All residential carpet styles are pet-friendly because stain and accident protection is built into EF’s PureColor proprietary brand of solution-dyed fiber.

MOHAWK: PETPREMIER

PETPremier is pet-friendly, stylish and sustainable carpet for value- and performance-driven homeowners. Featuring an inherently stain-resistant fiber backed by a lifetime All Pet Protection Warranty, PETPremier carpets are designed to maintain their beauty for years. With vibrant, fade-resistant colors and fine denier softness, PETPremier ensures comfort without compromising style. PETPremier is sustainably made in the U.S. with post-consumer recycled bottles through an efficient water and energy manufacturing process.

GULISTAN: LIFESTRAND

Imbued with the latest technology, Gulistan’s solution-dyed carpets boast stain and soil protection, coupled with excellent texture retention and a lifetime stain warranty. The mill’s LifeStrand nylon 6 fiber, as demonstrated in products like Integrity (shown), is meticulously engineered for high-performance areas.

PHENIX: MADRAS

Madras combines an abstract grid design with soft variations of color to deliver a vibrant yet sophisticated look. For a designer look, Madras pairs with Vista’s clean tones to flow into any modern or traditional space. Both belong to Phenix’s FloorEver PetPlus solution-dyed nylon collection, which is built to withstand the “uh-ohs” that come with furry family members. Madras—slated to roll out this spring—offers Microban surface protection to help keep floors cleaner and boasts enhanced pet performance and warranties for stain and spill protection.

SHAW FLOORS: PET PERFECT+

Pet Perfect+ provides “paws-itively” worry-free carpet solutions for the entire home. These durable, easy-to-clean carpet styles are warranted and come with complete fiber-to-foundation protection from spills, odor-causing pet accidents and everything in between, thanks to LifeGuard Spill-Proof technology. To add style to substance, Shaw Floors’ new No Pattern Match Required innovation provides the unique beauty of patterned carpet without the headache of traditional pattern carpet installation and sales estimation. Styles like Sincere Focus feature light, organic hues and lively, unbroken visuals.

SOUTHWIND: SAVANNAH

Southwind’s 2024 intros have been intentionally focused on delivering the latest ‘luxury twist’ carpet styles. With Savannah, Southwind combined twist and stitch rate with ample face weight to give consumers luxurious looking and feeling carpets along with proven performance.

“Start clean to stay clean” technology is a key part of Southwind’s performance story, ensuring the carpet is exhausted of processing lubricants or finishes while resisting common household soil and stains.

TARKETT: CLOUD 9

Cloud 9, Tarkett Home’s exclusive carpet fiber, aims to challenge the belief that polyester carpets can’t be both incredibly soft and highly durable. Made for busy households, including family members with paws, it is designed to redefine comfort. “Cloud 9 is dramatically softer than other polyester broadloom carpet without compromising on performance,” said Lauren Schnakenberg, senior director marketing and design. “Whether it’s muddy paw prints or the occasional accident, Cloud 9 resists staining and fading, keeping the carpet looking new.”