Mohawk campaigns commemorate Earth Day

Calhoun, Ga.—Mohawk is commemorating Earth Day by highlighting its commitment to planet-friendly flooring products and initiatives such as PureTech and the “Live Pure” campaign.

“With a focus on spreading awareness of not only PureTech’s sustainable and performance attributes but also the fight against ocean plastic in collaboration with Plastic Bank, ‘Live Pure’ will help our retail partners drive traffic in store and increase leads,” said Kelli Widdifield, Mohawk’s senior vice president of marketing. “Earth Day is the perfect time for retailers to activate the campaign to reach new customers who want to know the good they do for their home is good for the planet too.”

Introduced in 2023, PureTech is PVC-free and made with a renewable, organic core that is better for the planet. Tagged as Renewable Polymer Core, or RPC, PureTech features WetProtect with a lifetime surface and subfloor waterproof warranty. Additionally, it is said to be 3x more scratch resistant than competing products and is backed by a no-hassle pet scratch warranty. Expertly crafted with premium embossing and a beveled and painted edge, PureTech’s ultra-realistic finish embodies the allure of natural hardwood at comparable market pricing.

In partnership with Plastic Bank, a social enterprise empowering communities around the world to use plastic waste as currency, every PureTech purchase helps stop plastic from entering the ocean. Mohawk and Plastic Bank will collectively stop over 1 million pounds of plastic from entering the ocean this year.

The “Live Pure” campaign comes to life on PureTech’s merchandising, advertising assets available in the Mohawk Ad Center and full-service marketing support through Edge Local Advertising.