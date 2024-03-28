Mohawk Builder + Multifamily promotes Made in USA portfolio

By FCNews Staff
Calhoun, Ga.—Mohawk Builder + Multifamily is aiming to build a more sustainable world with a diverse portfolio of carpet, laminated wood and resilient flooring all made in the USA to help customers create greener communities.

“We want our customers to know that we can provide them with More Sustainability,” said Jacquelyn Briggs, Mohawk’s director of channel marketing for Builder + Multifamily. “It’s not just what we make. It’s how we make it and where we make it. With sustainable manufacturing practices and accessible eco-friendly products, Mohawk Builder + Multifamily provides flooring perfect for any project.”

EverStrand

Made with 100% recycled plastic using Mohawk’s Continuum process, EverStrand is a premium polyester carpet that is easy to keep looking beautiful for years. EverStrand Soft Appeal is the latest collection, with 11 new styles featuring refreshed color lines, textural patterns and solution-dyed cut piles. Soft Appeal is where fashion meets sustainability with eye-catching visuals and an environmentally-friendly fiber.

RevWood

With premium hardwood visuals, maximum scratch protection and fade resistance, RevWood is built for long-lasting performance and beauty. RevWood is made domestically and sustainably, taking carbon out of the atmosphere and storing it in durable flooring. RevWood laminated wood flooring blends innovation and craftsmanship, providing natural wood visuals without the maintenance.

PureTech

PureTech is a new, revolutionary product in resilient flooring. Made with 70% recycled content and Mohawk’s WetProtect technology, PureTech is planet-friendly and waterproof for customers who want a beautiful, high-performing floor. PureTech is PVC-free and has an 80% organic, renewable core. The next evolution in resilient flooring is easy to live on and green to the core.

Johnsonite named Top Product in Fuse Alliance Supplier Awards

X