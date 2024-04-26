CFI welcomes new board leadership

Dalton—Certified Flooring Installers (CFI) has appointed Rod Von Busch, vice president of operations at CDI Floors, as its new board chair. Von Busch, a longstanding member of the CFI advisory board, brings years of experience and dedication to his new role. He succeeds Don Styka and is poised to lead CFI into an era of continued excellence and innovation. Von Busch will be leading a team of esteemed industry professionals dedicated to driving excellence and innovation in the flooring sector.

Joining Von Busch on the board for a two-year period are:

Roland Thompson – Thompson Flooring & Installation

Joe Cea – Congoleum Corporation

Leslie Del Pozo – QEP Company, Inc.

Bruce Gentry – Mohawk Group

Phillip Gladden – Crain Cutter Co.

Additionally, serving a three-year term are:

John Steier – Steier Flooring

John Apodaca – Cuttrate Flooring

Jorge Orta – San Antonio, Texas

Jimmy Salisbury – Blue Crew Installation

Paul Stuart – Go Carrera/Stuart and Associates

Don Perkins – DFP, LLC

“I’m expecting great things from this group,” Von Busch said. “We put a lot of effort into assembling this year’s advisory board. The membership nominated 39 very talented and worthy candidates, and to select just nine new members was a tremendously difficult proposition. However, I think the new board is a diverse group that is talented and passionate about the floor covering industry. Each new member possesses a unique level of experience and skill set that will be called upon as CFI faces many complex challenges. Among those challenges, this group is tasked with eliminating the knowledge gap between installers, retailers and contractors, adding value to our membership and creating new programs that will further enrich our history of providing the best training available in the industry. That is a lot to take on, but I’m confident this group is more than up to the challenge.”

The first board meeting under the new leadership is scheduled for May 1, where additional officers will be elected.

Members of CFI’s advisory board play a crucial role in shaping association programs, policies and initiatives through their participation in monthly meetings. Their collective expertise and dedication ensure CFI remains at the forefront of excellence in the flooring installation industry.