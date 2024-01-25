The secrets behind truly great leaders

Leadership is often thought of as the exercise of power or possession of extraordinary critical-thinking skills. But today leadership may more closely resemble—and perhaps it always has—the successful understanding of people and utilizing those people and their individual skills to achieve group goals.

Floor Covering News tapped some of the flooring industry’s top leaders to gauge their strategies in successfully managing their people—and their organizations—to illustrate truly thoughtful leadership approaches for the new year. From president to CEO to multi-million-dollar business owner, these leaders share true insight into their experiences becoming leaders and strategies they’ve used to grow into great ones.

Olga Robertson

president FCA Network

Do you believe being a good leader means successfully managing those within your organization?

I don’t necessarily manage people. I set goals and find the right people to execute them. People don’t want to be managed; they want to be inspired. Most people have a strong desire to excel, and I do what I can to help them get there.

Talk to me about your “people skills” and how those skills help you achieve group goals.

I’m a good listener and empathetic. I don’t micro-manage, but I do hold people accountable for achieving the co-authored goals we’ve set.

How do you navigate today’s business environment for the betterment of your people/staff?

I need to ensure that year after year we operate as a profitable entity in order to instill in our employees the confidence they need to know they will always be gainfully employed in an organization that appreciates hard work and compensates them accordingly.

Ashlie Butler

president Bob’s Carpet & Flooring

What makes you a good leader?

Being a good leader means both managing your organization and keeping your hands off as well. Sometimes you need to have restraint and step back and trust that your people can do their jobs and do them well.

Talk to me about your “people skills” and how those skills help you achieve group goals.

Although it might seem a bit far-fetched to be considered “people skills” it’s my ability to foster connections that helps us achieve and maintain goals. Those connections might be both within and without our organization, but what’s best for our group/business is always at the forefront.

How do you navigate today’s business environment for the betterment of your people/staff?

As a woman in this business, you must walk a fine line between stepping softly and being a raging bull. You need to keep your head on a swivel and be ready for anything. Never let others put you down.

What is some advice you’d give others who recently find themselves in leadership positions?

Find a mentor. I’ve stated before that joining the National Floorcovering Alliance (NFA) helped me grow immensely as a leader. I was able to reach out to those in similar situations and receive a wealth of information in return.

Kaye Whitener

director of operations FCEF

When did you first consider yourself a leader and why?

My initial experience in a leadership role coincided with the birth of my first child. Despite its seemingly lighthearted nature, leadership took on profound significance for me. I aspired to be someone my children could turn to for guidance and instruction. My first leadership position in my career occurred at Collins & Aikman, where I managed Source One’s national accounts. Initially, I sought to be everyone’s friend and made mistakes in the process. However, I soon realized that team members seek a leader to guide them, support their success and, when necessary, provide corrective guidance. The role extends beyond mere friendship.

What makes you a good leader?

I still learn each day. What I can affirm is my genuine concern for those who work for and alongside me. It’s crucial that our work objectives are clearly communicated, and I set expectations based on individual capabilities. When managing diverse personalities and skill sets, it becomes essential to master the art of motivation, encouragement, teaching and redirection when needed.

What is some advice you’d give others who recently find themselves in leadership positions?

An effective leader operates as a servant, focusing on coaching team members toward success and creating an environment that fosters productivity. The key is to instill character in the team by providing the necessary tools for excellence and the freedom to innovate. Treating each team member equally, maintaining an open-door policy and actively listening in moments of silence are vital aspects. Respect cannot be automatically commanded by your title; instead, true effectiveness comes from leading by example. Avoiding demeaning or cruel behavior is crucial for success but discipline, when necessary, should be handled professionally. Clear, effective and consistent communication is essential in the pursuit of leadership goals.

Deb DeGraaf

owner DeGraaf Interiors

What have you learned about being a good leader?

The one thing I have learned about leadership over the past two years has been that the most important attribute of a good leader is to embrace the amazing talent and people you have surrounded yourself with and em-power them to lead themselves. Yes, of course, it is important to manage those within our organization but do it with a heart of empowerment vs. management. It is amazing the response in productivity and dedication you achieve when you show those leading others in your organization how much you value the leadership they offer and provide to others. Leadership is not a learned trait, in my opinion, but more of something you view yourself as and are comfortable with. This happens over time and by learning to always listen first then talk.

What makes you a good leader?

As we hired more staff at DGI and began to service our clients out of multiple locations, it became clear that I cannot be in all places at once. I continued to try to make my rounds and show my face to make sure I had “checked the box.” This was not a valuable way to spend my time, and it often left questions unanswered until I was there to give the answer. Instead, 18 months ago, we laid out the family tree for our company and applied management duties and responsibilities to those who had the skill set, knowledge and passion to lead. They had the answers and the rest of our team needed to know it was OK to go to them for the guidance they needed.

How do you navigate today’s business environment for the betterment of your people/staff?

Family and faith have always been important to me, and our entire team knows this. As working parents many of our staff are pulled in multiple directions each day with responsibilities that do not revolve around work. I was always grateful to my dad who owned the business before my brother and me that I had the flexibility to do my job but also be a great mom. We have embraced the flexibility that working from home has offered since 2020, when we were forced to operate in a different work environment. I know those who work from home regularly and committed to DGI and give 110% to get the job done. Even those who occasionally work from home when other responsibilities are calling also appreciate this opportunity and work into the wee hours of the night when necessary.

Anne Funsten

CEO Tom Duffy Co.

Do you believe being a good leader means successfully managing others?

“Managing” has always felt like a negative connotation to me. I’d rather think of myself as “leading” each individual within the organization. “Managing” to me, is about following old processes versus developing a team of people open and willing to change how they work, every day, for the good of our customers, the team and the company. Through my open-door policy, team meetings and the expectations of senior leaders, we focus on being open to finding new and more efficient ways to go to market. It’s about creating a living systems approach that ensures all our efforts are focused on our strategic initiatives. Leadership is about creating an inclusive culture, with all voices in the mix, grounded in exceptional service, innovative best practices, emerging technology and the implementation of sound business analytics and sustainable procedures. To win we must keep the organization flexible and fully integrated while improving work streams and efficiencies.

What makes you a good leader?

I try to seek input at all levels of the organization. I work daily with the leadership team, I have relationships with the sales and branch teams and I walk the warehouse with the hourly associates every week. This is the best way for me to keep a pulse on the team and create that inclusive culture I strive for. I want to be seen as part of the team and not just the CEO. It’s about being approachable and real with the team. I even created a recognition program for suggestions and new ideas called The Innovator Award.

Talk to me about your “people skills” and how those skills help you achieve group goals.

It’s really about getting people comfortable in expressing their ideas and trying new things. I give my team a lot of latitude and empowerment, and they know that it’s OK to fail. Failure is learning. If I didn’t let my team fail, we would never be where we are today. It’s about understanding internal and external challenges and making adjustments. It’s important to make sure you have a forum that makes the team feel comfortable sharing their opinions and offering solutions in a safe place.

What is some advice you’d give others who recently find themselves in leadership positions?

It’s important to develop and communicate your vision and the strategic direction of the company to every associate. This way we, as a collective team, are focused on getting results while moving in the same direction. As leaders, we should never turn away advice or suggestions no matter where they come from. Ultimately, no one knows better than those in the trenches how to work smarter. I believe in promoting a positive and effective work environment committed to feedback and individual growth through alternative thinking, active listening and sound analytics. The key is to locate these strengths at the individual level and up and down the entire company. The ideas and support are out there; a true leader simply needs to find them.