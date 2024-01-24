Transceramica, Eurowest rebrand as ICG Italia

By FCNews Staff
Transceramica, Eurowest rebrand as ICG Italia

ICG ItaliaChicago—Iris Ceramica Group, the powerhouse behind globally renowned brands Fiandre, Ariostea, FMG, Sapienstone, Iris Ceramica and Porcelain Gres, has undergone a transformative move.

The U.S. divisions under the Iris Ceramica Group umbrella, namely Transceramica (Chicago & New York) and Eurowest (San Francisco & Anaheim), have formed a unified nationwide entity: ICG ITALIA.

This union of its brands represents a monumental milestone in the company’s rich history, bringing together over 30 years of collective expertise to create a more robust and efficient entity. ICG Italia is positioned to reinforce and expand customer relationships through an elevated customer experience, characterized by streamlined operations, enhancing accessibility and unmatched product offerings.

“We have decided to consolidate Transceramica and Eurowest into ICG ITALIA in order to significantly strengthen and expand our relationship with architects and designers,” said Hector Narvaez, executive vice president.

The newly formed ICG Italia is geared toward providing the architect and designer community with a formidable partner for their flooring, wall and countertop needs. By uniting the brands, this will fortify relationships with clients, offering them unparalleled service and access to a range of high-quality products.

“ICG Italia’s enhancement of business efficiency, coupled with its unparalleled legacy of providing quality solutions, ensures that our customers will have a powerful ally for high-end surfaces,” Narvaez noted.

