Decocer exhibits at HD Expo in Las Vegas

Las Vegas—Decocer, a ceramic company specializing in the design and manufacture of small-size tiles, participated for the first time at HD Expo, held here April 30-May 2.

The ceramic company is a strategic partner that designs custom collections tailored to the needs of manufacturers, distribution chains and architects and interior designers.

Decocer’s beginnings date back to the tradition of hand-painted and decorated ceramics with several firings until it became a modern industry with the same flavor. It is a company that has managed to combine traditional and authentic ceramics with the most advanced and contemporary proposals of today.

Decocer specializes in the design and development of unique small-size pieces, customized to the project and the needs of architecture and interior design professionals, which makes it unique internationally. In addition, it offers a wide range of formats, unique geometries and finishes.