Decocer to exhibit at Coverings 2024

By FCNews Staff
CoveringsAtlanta—Decocer, a ceramic tile company specializing in the design and manufacturing of small size pieces, will be at Coverings, a tile and stone show taking place here from April 22 to 25.
For the spring, the unique 5 cm x 50 cm geometry takes center stage, along with new versions of hexagonal pieces, Lisbon blues, floral patterns, feathers, multi-format zelliges, exotic lapis lazulis and grays for pools, graphics, mattes and highly expressive material effects.
During Coverings, Decocer will be presenting a new collection of hexagons in porcelain stoneware in the 14 cm x 16 cm format, featuring delicate flowers reminiscent of Japanese decoration in various spring tones.

A new collection called Lisbon will also be featured, in the small 10 cm x 10 cm size in the range of grays, both in gloss and matte finishes. The collection is presented with a wide range of traditional and contemporary graphics in the traditional blues of Portuguese ceramics.

CoveringsDecocer is also featuring a 5 cm x 50 cm format. This size, notable for its length, allows for a wide variety of patterns. The Elysian series is inspired by a range of brown and beige tones and features an irregular finish, while the Ethereal collection offers a variety of soft colors.

The Rougemont series, also in 5 cm x 50 cm format, is composed of irregular porcelain pieces, while the Chic series includes colors in the cement range. Decocer has developed spectacular reactive colors with a crackled effect.

The renewed zeolite will also be shown at the show. Decocer has added to its existing square format of 10 cm x 10 cm a rectangular piece of 5 cm x 20 cm. These collections perfectly combine square and rectangular tiles, allowing for endless combinations by mixing geometries, sizes and colors.

CoveringsDecocer stands out for designing and developing custom collections for its clients. In this line, pieces of different shapes, such as feathers, hexagons and slats of different sizes, will be showcased in a wide range of 11 solid monochrome types.

Finally, Decocer will present the Varenna collection, inspired by natural elements, with the incorporation of earthy and clay components.

