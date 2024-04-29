VitrA Tiles exhibits new innovations at Coverings

Atlanta—VitrA Tiles made its fourth appearance at this year’s Coverings exhibition here from April 22 to 25, 2024. Coverings is the premier tile show in the United States.

This year, the show attracted over a thousand brands from 40 countries. The VitrA booth, spanning more than 1200 square feet, featured trend-setting cement, stone, wood and marble collections along with an extensive outdoor tile collection.

These interactive product displays included a number of its collections including Meteorite, Cemental, Color 2.0, Flakecement, Marmo Nuovo, Noblestone, Royalstone and Woodart. Additionally, a marble wall was designed using selections from the Citymarble, Marble-X and Marmori series.

Other series presented included Cardostone, Ceppostone, Craft, Flakestone, Metro, Newcon, Quarstone, Ultra 2.0 and Urbancrete, featured products in the U.S. offering.

The VitrA booth highlighted the technological advancements or “V-Attributes” of its products, focusing on solutions such as V-Agent, V-Coat, V-Safe, reaLook and VitrA Professional, which have been designed to simplify consumer living.

Notably, VitrA is the first and only ceramic tile manufacturer to be part of the World Economic Forum’s prestigious Global Lighthouse Network initiative.

Finally, VitrA Tiles shared its achievements with visitors, emphasizing its status as one of Europe’s premier ceramic tile manufacturers, highlighted by a 60% reduction in its production carbon footprint. VitrA’s aggressive expansion in the U.S. market will bring a new collection of products to the American consumer.