Godfrey Hirst gets a fashionable brand refresh

Mohawk is giving Godfrey Hirst a brand refresh in 2024, providing the renowned wool supplier with the requisite sales resources to seize an opportunity in the trade-up fashion space.

Ever since acquiring Godfrey Hirst in 2018, Mohawk has sought to grow the brand while creating a distinct path for it to avoid any overlap between Mohawk and Karastan. In 2023, Godfrey Hirst was expanded to the entire Mohawk sales force, with results that have outperformed the overall carpet market over the past year, according to Mohawk. “We wanted to carve out a unique space for Godfrey Hirst,” Denise Silbert, vice president of marketing for Mohawk, told FCNews. “Now we’re in growth mode outpacing the market, which is amazing. This is a great time to be leaning into this.”

Believing that Godfrey Hirst needed a clear and defined position within its residential soft portfolio, Mohawk’s creative, brand, ecommerce and product marketing teams collaborated over the past several months to bring forward a “vibrantly real brand personality—adventurous, current and authentic”—with an entirely new look for Godfrey Hirst marketing that includes an updated website.

Some Mohawk flooring retailers will carry both Godfrey Hirst and Karastan; others will carry Godfrey Hirst in lieu of Karastan. Silbert said there has been a positive response to Godfrey Hirst because it is different than other brands in the market. “Retailers like to have something unique and different, and with Godfrey Hirst we haven’t really scratched the surface,” she said.

Mohawk said it views Godfrey Hirst as having evolved into a “transitional” brand, one that is inspired by nature (wool), with modernized colorways and purpose-built products such as those found in its Farm to Floor portfolio, with an emphasis on wool offerings.

Using advanced fiber innovation, Godfrey Hirst’s SmartStrand products feature permanent built-in stain resistance and are made in part from renewable plant-based materials that are designed to perform. “We’re going back to [Godfrey Hirst’s] roots and carving out a special place as an authentic lifestyle brand that resonates with younger consumers that we are targeting,” Silbert said.

Retailers like what they see

Those flooring retailers who have been clamoring for the chance to sell Godfrey Hirst say they view it as an “alternative” brand that will fit nicely with their existing portfolio. “When we think of Godfrey Hirst, we think about beautiful wool carpets and timeless design,” said Michel Vermette, CEO/CFO, America’s Floor Source, Columbus, Ohio. “Their products are made with the best wool in the world—New Zealand wool— and they have wonderful designs. It’s a great alternative for the discerning customer who wants a natural alternative. It will also perform for multiple generations when a customer maintains it appropriately.”

Dealers say they are not concerned with how to position Godfrey Hirst vis-à-vis Karastan, Mohawk’s luxury brand. As Vermette explained, “Karastan is a full offering of products—hard and soft—with higher-end performance and design. In Godfrey Hirst we start with the story of craftsmanship and New Zealand wool. It has a specific purpose in our offering. Godfrey Hirst is a specialty within carpet like some of the other specialty brands in ceramic and hardwood flooring.”

As an “enthusiastic” supporter of Karastan, Denver-based Carpet Exchange, with 17 retail store locations, has long considered the line its top choice for premium brand flooring. But there is also room for Godfrey Hirst. “We highly value the Godfrey Hirst line for its strong selection of wool products,” said Bruce Odette, president. “Notably, their Farm to Floor story highlights the exceptional quality and care that goes into producing some of the finest wool yarns available. As the largest user of New Zealand wool, the superior quality of their products speaks for itself. Whether you choose Karastan or Godfrey Hirst, both brands offer distinctive styling that can elevate your store’s selection as a premium brand choice.”

Similarly, Rick Ogle, co-owner of Brewer Carpet One Floor & Home, with six Oklahoma locations, views Godfrey Hirst as a style enhancement—and he has the early results to prove it. “We’re doing really well per market with Godfrey Hirst,” Ogle said. “Godfrey Hirst has really elevated the line in the last three to four years with more offerings and a wider array of design-driven products, which is helpful.”