Registration for Mohawk Edge Summit 2024 opens soon

Denver—Mohawk’s Edge Summit is returning this year with a newly imagined customer experience at the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center here from December 16 to 19. Early bird special pricing runs May 22 through June 21, 2024, and is limited to the first 125 bookings.

“Overlooking the Rockies and offering unparalleled opportunities for even greater retail success, Edge Summit 2025 promises to be exceptional,” said Kelli Widdifield, Mohawk’s senior vice president of marketing. “Reimagined with our most loyal retailers in mind, Edge Summit will offer first access to 2025 product innovations, power-packed education sessions, direct access to Mohawk leadership and exciting moments to make memories—complete with a surprise or two.”

Attendees are invited to attend an 80’s-themed Après Ski Casino Night with exclusive discounts across hard and soft surface products. The Edge Summit Gala and Awards Ceremony will feature the announcement of Mohawk’s coveted Retailer of the Year Award followed by a top-secret live entertainment performance.

“The Edge Summit Gala honors the Retailer of the Year and celebrates the wins and future successes of all of our Edge partners, which is why we we are taking the evening to the next level with entertainment that is sure to get everyone on the dance floor,” explained Jeff Meadows, Mohawk’s president of residential sales. “Our comprehensive Edge Summit agenda will offer an elevated customer experience and provide the backdrop for some invaluable peer-to-peer networking along with a whole lot of fun.”

Top Mohawk leaders will deliver keynote presentations including Jeff Lorberbaum, CEO; Paul De Cock, president; Meadows; and Widdifield.

Starting May 22, take advantage of early bird special pricing and secure a spot to “Ignite Your Edge.”

Learn more here.