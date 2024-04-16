Mohawk’s SolidTech selected for Wellspring Living renovation

By FCNews Staff
Wellspring Living Calhoun, Ga.—Lifetime TV’s award-winning show “Designing Spaces” has chosen Mohawk’s SolidTech, a luxury vinyl flooring, for its renovation of Atlanta’s Wellspring Living, a facility offering comprehensive recovery services for human trafficking survivors, airing on Friday, April 19 and Friday, April 25 at 7:30 a.m. EST/PST.

“Wellspring Living’s mission is to transform the lives of those affected by this terrible and evolving crime,” said Kelli Widdifield, Mohawk’s senior vice president of marketing. “As a company committed to a Culture of Care—leaning into supporting people, places and the planet—we knew we had to get involved. The renovation will improve the Wellspring Living home for the long term so their team can continue to help survivors during each step of their journey.”

This special episode of “Designing Spaces” shines a light on the dark world of trafficking but also showcases how organizations like Wellspring Living can forever make an impact.

Wellspring Living
Deana Montgomery

“Wellspring Living provides trauma-informed care to survivors of domestic sex trafficking and those at risk with physical and emotional restoration through residential programs, community-based programs and post-program support,” explained Deana Montgomery, Wellspring Living’s program director of the women’s residential program. “The focus for each participant is on developing their courage to move forward and their confidence to succeed. We appreciate partners like Mohawk that have come in to refresh our space, so we can create a more comfortable environment to care for all the women that walk through our doors.”

In June, Mohawk will provide its retail partners with video and photography assets on the Mohawk Ad Center to share the Wellspring Living story with customers. To learn more about Wellspring Living, visit here. To report human trafficking, call the national hotline number at 1-888-373-7888.

