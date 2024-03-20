Performance Accessories enhances portfolio

Calhoun, Ga.—With easy-to-sell, easy-to-order and easy-to-install products, Performance Accessories is enhancing its portfolio with new innovations and upgrading its digital experience to address industry challenges. Performance Accessories offers a total system of industry-leading flooring solutions—including trims and transitions, stair solutions, adhesives, underlayments and cleaners—designed to complement and complete any flooring installation.

“From the beginning, Performance Accessories products were created to work together seamlessly,” said Katherine Baxter, senior product manager of Performance Accessories. “We continue to partner closely with retailers and installers to make sure that we develop products with simplicity and efficiency at their core. Our 2024 launches include Stair Solutions and PerimeterSeal tape, and these products solve several installation problems within the stair and waterproof flooring categories.”

Stair Solutions

Performance Accessories Stair Solutions transform any staircase and match most leading brands’ wood, laminate and vinyl flooring. The new Full Stair Tread comes with a pre-mitered return that can be placed on any side of the thread. Performance Accessories launched the Full Laminate Stair Tread in 2023 and, due to the success of the product, are now expanding the offerings. The Full Stair Tread will be offered for both laminate and vinyl floors in 2024.

PerimeterSeal

Performance Accessories PerimeterSeal tape is the latest in waterproofing technology, addressing the expansion gap along the perimeter of floating floors and eliminating the need to fill the space with foam backer rod and silicone caulk. PerimeterSeal tape attaches to both the floor and adjacent wall or baseboard before quarter round is installed and can be used under transitions. Once set, PerimeterSeal stops moisture from seeping through the edges of the flooring to the subfloor, therefore fulfilling warranty requirements of many leading brands.

Digital experience

Performance Accessories is expanding its resources in the digital world with a new website. The website includes a comprehensive product portfolio, color match capabilities, detailed installation instructions and lists authorized Performance Accessories dealers.

“Ultimately, we want to make sure that Performance Accessories is seen as a destination—in store and online,” said Seth Arnold, Mohawk’s vice president of marketing, hard surface. “Along with our Performance Accessories YouTube channel, merchandising displays, demo kits and free ready-to-use advertising assets in our Ad Center on Mohawk Today, the website is a resource center for all things Performance Accessories.”