Performance Accessories enhances portfolio

By FCNews Staff
HomeCategoriesInstallationPerformance Accessories enhances portfolio

flooring installation Calhoun, Ga.—With easy-to-sell, easy-to-order and easy-to-install products, Performance Accessories is enhancing its portfolio with new innovations and upgrading its digital experience to address industry challenges. Performance Accessories offers a total system of industry-leading flooring solutions—including trims and transitions, stair solutions, adhesives, underlayments and cleaners—designed to complement and complete any flooring installation.

“From the beginning, Performance Accessories products were created to work together seamlessly,” said Katherine Baxter, senior product manager of Performance Accessories. “We continue to partner closely with retailers and installers to make sure that we develop products with simplicity and efficiency at their core. Our 2024 launches include Stair Solutions and PerimeterSeal tape, and these products solve several installation problems within the stair and waterproof flooring categories.”

Stair Solutions

Performance Accessories Stair Solutions transform any staircase and match most leading brands’ wood, laminate and vinyl flooring. The new Full Stair Tread comes with a pre-mitered return that can be placed on any side of the thread. Performance Accessories launched the Full Laminate Stair Tread in 2023 and, due to the success of the product, are now expanding the offerings. The Full Stair Tread will be offered for both laminate and vinyl floors in 2024.

MohawkPerimeterSeal

Performance Accessories PerimeterSeal tape is the latest in waterproofing technology, addressing the expansion gap along the perimeter of floating floors and eliminating the need to fill the space with foam backer rod and silicone caulk. PerimeterSeal tape attaches to both the floor and adjacent wall or baseboard before quarter round is installed and can be used under transitions. Once set, PerimeterSeal stops moisture from seeping through the edges of the flooring to the subfloor, therefore fulfilling warranty requirements of many leading brands.

Digital experience

Performance Accessories is expanding its resources in the digital world with a new website. The website includes a comprehensive product portfolio, color match capabilities, detailed installation instructions and lists authorized Performance Accessories dealers.

“Ultimately, we want to make sure that Performance Accessories is seen as a destination—in store and online,” said Seth Arnold, Mohawk’s vice president of marketing, hard surface. “Along with our Performance Accessories YouTube channel, merchandising displays, demo kits and free ready-to-use advertising assets in our Ad Center on Mohawk Today, the website is a resource center for all things Performance Accessories.”

Previous article
Tile of Spain celebrates Cevisama 40th anniversary
Next article
An infusion of youth produces ‘Ultimate Floors’

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Featured Company

An infusion of youth produces ‘Ultimate Floors’

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
Ultimate Floors was founded in 2012 by Ofer Dardashti, a 30-year contractor who wanted to step out of construction. Since then, the brand has...
Read more
News

Tile of Spain celebrates Cevisama 40th anniversary

FCNews Staff - 0
Miami, Fla.—Tile of Spain manufacturers returned to Valencia, Spain earlier this month for the landmark 40th edition of Cevisama, the International Fair for Ceramic...
Read more
Featured Post

Abbey Floor and Home help members elevate their online game

Jackie Rapisardi - 0
Las Vegas—Abbey Floor & Home is stepping up efforts to drive traffic into members’ stores via a new, state-of-the-art web-based tool called FloorHub. While...
Read more
Carpet

Godfrey Hirst broadens U.S. market appeal

FCNews Staff - 0
Calhoun, Ga.—Godfrey Hirst is broadening its U.S. market appeal with refreshed branding and elevated product introductions with over 150 years manufacturing experience in Australia...
Read more
Featured Company

LX Hausys stakes its claim in the LVT market

Steve Feldman - 0
Alpharetta, Ga.—LX Hausys may not be a household name when it comes to LVT, but if new vice president Steve DeCarlo has anything to...
Read more
News

ICG Italia celebrates Women’s History Month

FCNews Staff - 0
San Francisco—In recognition of Women’s History Month, ICG Italia hosted an empowering event, Inside The Architect Studio: A riveting exploration into the lives of...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X