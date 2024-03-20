Tile of Spain celebrates Cevisama 40th anniversary

Miami, Fla.—Tile of Spain manufacturers returned to Valencia, Spain earlier this month for the landmark 40th edition of Cevisama, the International Fair for Ceramic Tiles and Bathroom Furnishings. This year’s fair was held from February 26-March 1, 2024 at Feria Valencia, located in Valencia’s center city.

During Tile of Spain’s annual press conference, held on the second day of the exhibition, Vicente Nomdedeu, president of the Spanish Ceramic Tile Manufacturer’s Association (ASCER), reported on the tenacity of Spain’s ceramic sector, providing insight on 2023 production, sales and exports figures.

Spain continues to lead production within the European Union, with over $432 million in domestic ceramic tile sales. With approximately 70% of all sales made abroad, Spain currently exports to 189 countries worldwide with a total export sales of more than $3.5 billion.

Featured trends for 2024

The anticipation surrounding the 2024 edition of Cevisama was tangible, as over 70,000 industry professionals from across the globe navigated the exhibition floor to explore the latest innovations from over 500 exhibitors. Throughout the four-day event, Spanish tile manufacturers showcased ground-breaking advancements in production methods and technologies, unveiling a new era of ceramic excellence.

Primal instinct

The evolution of ceramic production technology is a testament to the artistry and innovation of modern tile manufacturing. Spanish companies are leading the industry with high-definition and multi-step printing systems to encapsulate the essence of organic matter and transport them upon ceramic surfaces. This technological leap has given rise to new collections characterized by wood grain patterns, hyper-realistic marble veining and natural stone textures.

Iridescent influx

These details are achieved through novel printing methods that cast a shimmering effect on the tiles. Whether used as an accent or installed as stand-alone cladding, these pieces offer a distinct visual experience, as the chromatic brilliance of each tile transforms with varying degrees of light and vantage points.

Feeling blue

A subtle yet significant shift is rising within this year’s dominating ceramic colorway. While muted neutrals continue to hold sway, there is a noticeable gravitational pull towards shades of blue. Responding to the allure of azure, manufacturers are introducing a diverse array of blue tiles in an assortment of formats, finishes, textures and patterns.

Lightly glazed

Spanish manufacturers are experimenting with new ceramic fields like never before as they adopt new “selective” glazing styles. This departure from traditional uniform glossing entails the application of glazes or glues to a particular area of the tile and re-firing at lower temperatures to achieve the desired effect. The juxtaposition of matte or natural finishes with strategically placed notes of glaze creates a kinetic interplay of light, shadow and depth.

Brick-by-brick

Renowned for its classical appeal, the subway tile has witnessed a revival in recent years. As ceramic design ventures into a new era, this format is being reimagined with a distressed brick-like veneer that exudes industrial charm. These tiles replicate the architectural appeal of traditional bricks with their tactile irregularity, earthy hues and geometric draw.

Undulating tendencies

Curved surfaces are making a splash in the realm of interior design, with gentle contours inspired by movements found in nature. Ceramics etched with deep grooves, structured fluting and beveled details ebb and flow, permeating environments in a wave-like pattern. Beyond adding visual intrigue, these tiles enhance the overall optics and acoustics of a space, establishing a harmonious blend of form and function.