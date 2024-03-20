Abbey Floor and Home help members elevate their online game

Las Vegas—Abbey Floor & Home is stepping up efforts to drive traffic into members’ stores via a new, state-of-the-art web-based tool called FloorHub. While Abbey members always had access to online tools, the infonet update unveiled here at the group’s convention is designed to help retailers take their digital game to the next level.

“We provide [members] with a full toolbox that’s easy to use and beneficial,” said Dave Hardy, executive vice president of merchandising and member services, Abbey. He cited key features of the new FloorHub system, which include lead-generation tools as well as new, user-friendly functions to help members manage everything from pricing to inventory.

David DeLuco, senior estimator with AEI Interiors, based in Aliquippa, Pa., said he likes the functionality of the new system. He cited the ability to access more information on the infonet while having the ability to update pricing more easily. “It’s new technology and it’s supported now,” he told Floor Covering News.

Abbey management focused quite a bit of attention on this particular aspect of the digital upgrade, given the rapid rate at which prices can fluctuate in this current environment. And the best part is it’s customizable. In fact, as Bill Wilson, VP of marketing at Abbey, explained, the new tool remembers the criteria that the store owner puts into their system to determine accurate pricing for various products. “They can go through the pricing set-up say, ‘I want to include freight, and my margin is [XYZ].’ Once they put that into the tool and hit save, that’s now all remembered. So you could go three months, six months down the road and go, ‘OK, I just got a price change,’ or, ‘I need to change something.’ You just call that up, and all the criteria is there.”

Overall, according to Abbey management, it’s just a more user-friendly system.



According to Wilson, the new system will better support consumers vs. the older platform, which he described as “clunky. It wasn’t fully broken, but we’ve come out with a new platform that just makes it easier for them to get information they need,” he said. “It is going to be an easier member-facing tool.”

And let’s not forget about what is arguably the most important facet of Floorhub—the lead-generation component. Again, while members have long enjoyed the mechanisms management has put in place to direct more customers and shoppers into member stores, the updates promise to streamline the entire process.

As Wilson explained: In most cases, leads are typically generated by consumers filling out forms on a retailer’s website. With the new Floorhub, leads automatically flow in and are managed all the way through the process. What’s more, Abbey has built customization into the tool that allows retailers to include every person that walks through their door, regardless of where that lead came from. “You can add that function into the tool and it aggregates all that information,” he said. “So now you see not just a lead status, but you see where those leads have come from.”

The new system also aims to replace older, less effective ways of qualifying leads. “When we started this, people were saying, ‘Oh, no, I don’t have time to fill out a form,’” Wilson said. “But we know they’re writing the customer’s name down on a piece of paper or a sticky note. The system is easy—it’s just several fields that you have to plug in information and it automatically goes into the tool. A sales associate could be standing at a display talking to Mrs. Jones and enter the information when she walks in. Once you’re done you just hit save, and now you have that lead in your system.”

The lead-generation system can also be set up to designate a single person to track the leads. Store owners can also assign lead management responsibilities to various employees or a team of associates.

Other critical updates to Abbey’s infonet system include an enhanced room visualizer provided by Roomvo, the undisputed leader in the space. “It makes it easier for the customers to be able to see the actual product in their home and allow them to visualize whether that pattern, design, color will work,” said Mary Beth White, Orange Carpet & Wood Gallery, president, Ledgewood, N.J. “It does help on our end because we’re not pulling all the samples out.”

Gary Klotzko, Fenway Floors, president/owner, New Rochelle, N.Y., agreed, adding that the new visualizer is an upgrade over the previous system.

To further support members’ digital lead-generation efforts, Abbey said it will continue to work with Google Premier Partner on customized digital marketing programs. Which is critical given estimates that show less than 70% of Abbey members utilize the digital marketing offerings at their disposal. “We’re not looking to change the [Google] digital suite we have in place today,” Wilson told FCNews. “We just added the lead solutions component to that, which allows members to bundle digital services.”

Another new feature of Floorhub is the Chatter Box, an online social forum for Abbey members to discuss issues they have in their own businesses as well as any other concerns they might have. “It’s an intranet portal that provides a lot of information and a place where members can interact amongst themselves,” Hardy said. “We plan on adding to it in the future.”

Training opportunities

Abbey is providing its members with training to get them up to speed on all facets of the new infonet system. “This includes providing back-end support to be able to train sales associates and help them navigate the process until it becomes second nature,” Wilson explained.

Training is also available to members with respect to new products from the group’s vendor partners, according to Ted Dlugokienski, CFO, executive VP of operations and secretary, Abbey. To that end, the group has launched a new video training series called “In the Know.”

How it works: Vendor personnel come into Abbey’s studios to record tutorials. “They can do a PK meeting for a particular product, which can be broadcast to members,” he explained. “If they’re utilizing that product they can view it in the studio or use it in a PK meeting on their own. Salespeople can utilize it as a refresher. Beyond product, we’re going to have some financing videos.”