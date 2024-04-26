Coverings Installation & Design Award winners announced

Atlanta—Coverings, the preeminent event for the ceramic tile and natural stone industry in North America, has bestowed Coverings Installation & Design (CID) Awards to recognize 21 exceptional projects for their ingenuity, craftsmanship and technical proficiency in the use of tile and stone. The recipients of the awards were celebrated during the CID Awards Reception and Ceremony on April 23 at Coverings 2024 here.
“The unveiling of the CID Award winners remains a fan-favorite event at Coverings year after year,” said Jenn Heinold, president of Taffy Event Strategies, the show management company for Coverings. “We are beyond proud to honor the 2024 project winners and celebrate the exceptional skill and dedication of these talented professionals advancing the tile and stone industry through their innovative design and installation work.”
The winning projects from the annual CID Awards, which commemorate the creative and technical prowess of designers, architects, builders, installers and other industry professionals, are being showcased at Coverings 2024 in the Hall C Lobby of the Georgia World Congress Center until April 25.
The CID Award winners are acknowledged for their exemplary work designing with and installing tile and stone in various settings, including residential, institutional and commercial projects. This year’s distinguished projects, completed between January 2022 and December 2023, notably demonstrate an original or unusual use of materials, incorporate innovative technology, reflect installation excellence or successfully combine aesthetics with function in unique and interesting ways.
Projects were evaluated by a panel of editors and industry leaders who assessed the project submissions based on the following award categories: Commercial Ceramic Tile Design, Residential Ceramic Tile Design, Residential Stone Design, Commercial Ceramic Tile Installation, Residential Ceramic Tile Installation, Commercial Stone Installation and Residential Stone Installation.
Projects receiving special recognition were awarded within the following categorical designations: Extensive and Creative Use of Tile & Stone, Artistic Excellence in Natural Stone, Women in Tile, Community Enhancement, Atlanta Bungalow Bathroom and International.
2024 CID Award Winners – Design and Installation:
Commercial Ceramic Tile Design
1200 Promenade Central
TVS
Atlanta, Ga.
Commercial Ceramic Tile Design—honorable mention
Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad
Gruppo Bardelli Spa
New York, N.Y.
Residential Ceramic Tile Design—bath
Modern Take on Classic Black & White
Tbektu Design
Columbia, Tenn.
Residential Ceramic Tile Design—kitchen
Smart Kitchen
Moderno Porcelain Works Phoenix
Scottsdale, Ariz.
Residential Stone Design
Riverside Rouge
Empire Kitchen & Bath
Calgary, Alberta
Commercial Ceramic Tile Installation
Kansas City International Airport
Ceramic Tile Network
Kansas City, Miss.
Residential Ceramic Tile Installation
Heavenly Hammam
Cox Tile Inc.
San Antonio, Texas
Residential Ceramic Tile Installation—honorable mention
Potomac, MD Luxury Home
Custom Concepts by Greenwalt
Potomac, Md.
Commercial Stone Installation
95 State at City Creek
IMS Masonry, Inc.
Salt Lake City, Utah
Residential Stone Installation—Small Budget
Modern Yet Timeless Bathroom Remodel
Footprint Wood & Stone
Lakeville, Minn.
Residential Stone Installation—Large Budget
Residential Use of Pennsylvania Sandstone
Russell Stone Products
Pittsburgh, Penn.
2024 CID Award Winners—special recognitions:
Special recognition—Extensive and Creative Use of Tile & Stone
Artistry in Stone and Tile
OWSI Flooring and Design
Various locations in Utah
Special recognition—Artistic Excellence in Natural Stone
Orchestra Foyer
Dragonfly Tile & Stone Works, Inc.
Milwaukee, Wisc.
Special recognition—Women in Tile
Nourish by Dyani White Hawk in Collaboration with Mercury Mosaics for The Whitney Museum of American Art
Mercury Mosaics
New York, N.Y.
Special recognition—Community Enhancement
Discovery Enterprise
J&R Tile, Inc.
San Antonio, Texas
Special recognition—Atlanta Bungalow Bathroom
If You Love Something, Redo It The Same Way
J Thomas Designs
Atlanta, Ga.
Special recognition—International
Casa en Puntiró
Ripoll·Tizon Estudio de Arquitectura
Palma De Mallorca, Spain
Special recognition—International
Piel Canela
Grupo Watermanía
Puerto de San Jose, Guatemala
Special recognition—International
The House of the Circular Terraces
Gail Ceramics
Cotia, São Paulo, Brasil
Special recognition—International
Masjid Putra Mosque
LATICRETE
Putrajaya, Malaysia
Special recognition—International
Casa Llobatera
RAMÓN ESTEVE ESTUDIO
Alicante, Spain
Stone World, Stone & Tile Insider and TileLetter sponsored this year’s CID Awards.
The judging panel for the 2024 CID Awards included: Chris Abbate, Novità Communications, representing Ceramics of Italy; Eric Astrachan, Tile Council of North America (TCNA); Bart Bettiga, National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA); Martin Brookes, Heritage Marble & Tile Inc.; Chelsie Butler, Kitchen & Bath Business; Scott Carothers, Ceramic Tile Education Foundation (CTEF); Kristin Coleman, Novità Communications, representing Ceramics of Italy; Catherine Hoy, Frank Advertising, representing Tile of Spain; Christina Koch, Retrofit Magazine; Kathy Meyer, Tile Council of North America (TCNA); Jennifer Richinelli, Stone World and Stone & Tile Insider; Rocamador Rubio, Trade Commission of Spain, representing Tile of Spain; Nyle Wadford, Neuse Tile; and Sara White, Novità Communications, representing Ceramics of Italy.