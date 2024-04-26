Coverings Installation & Design Award winners announced

Atlanta—Coverings, the preeminent event for the ceramic tile and natural stone industry in North America, has bestowed Coverings Installation & Design (CID) Awards to recognize 21 exceptional projects for their ingenuity, craftsmanship and technical proficiency in the use of tile and stone. The recipients of the awards were celebrated during the CID Awards Reception and Ceremony on April 23 at Coverings 2024 here.

“The unveiling of the CID Award winners remains a fan-favorite event at Coverings year after year,” said Jenn Heinold, president of Taffy Event Strategies, the show management company for Coverings. “We are beyond proud to honor the 2024 project winners and celebrate the exceptional skill and dedication of these talented professionals advancing the tile and stone industry through their innovative design and installation work.”

The winning projects from the annual CID Awards, which commemorate the creative and technical prowess of designers, architects, builders, installers and other industry professionals, are being showcased at Coverings 2024 in the Hall C Lobby of the Georgia World Congress Center until April 25.

The CID Award winners are acknowledged for their exemplary work designing with and installing tile and stone in various settings, including residential, institutional and commercial projects. This year’s distinguished projects, completed between January 2022 and December 2023, notably demonstrate an original or unusual use of materials, incorporate innovative technology, reflect installation excellence or successfully combine aesthetics with function in unique and interesting ways.

Projects were evaluated by a panel of editors and industry leaders who assessed the project submissions based on the following award categories: Commercial Ceramic Tile Design, Residential Ceramic Tile Design, Residential Stone Design, Commercial Ceramic Tile Installation, Residential Ceramic Tile Installation, Commercial Stone Installation and Residential Stone Installation.

Projects receiving special recognition were awarded within the following categorical designations: Extensive and Creative Use of Tile & Stone, Artistic Excellence in Natural Stone, Women in Tile, Community Enhancement, Atlanta Bungalow Bathroom and International.

2024 CID Award Winners – Design and Installation:

Commercial Ceramic Tile Design

1200 Promenade Central

TVS

Atlanta, Ga.

Commercial Ceramic Tile Design—honorable mention

Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad

Gruppo Bardelli Spa

New York, N.Y.

Residential Ceramic Tile Design—bath



Modern Take on Classic Black & White

Tbektu Design

Columbia, Tenn.

Residential Ceramic Tile Design—kitchen

Smart Kitchen

Moderno Porcelain Works Phoenix

Scottsdale, Ariz.

Residential Stone Design

Riverside Rouge

Empire Kitchen & Bath

Calgary, Alberta

Commercial Ceramic Tile Installation



Kansas City International Airport

Ceramic Tile Network

Kansas City, Miss.

Residential Ceramic Tile Installation

Heavenly Hammam

Cox Tile Inc.

San Antonio, Texas

Residential Ceramic Tile Installation—honorable mention

Potomac, MD Luxury Home

Custom Concepts by Greenwalt

Potomac, Md.

Commercial Stone Installation

95 State at City Creek

IMS Masonry, Inc.

Salt Lake City, Utah

Residential Stone Installation—Small Budget

Modern Yet Timeless Bathroom Remodel

Footprint Wood & Stone

Lakeville, Minn.

Residential Stone Installation—Large Budget

Residential Use of Pennsylvania Sandstone

Russell Stone Products

Pittsburgh, Penn.

2024 CID Award Winners—special recognitions:

Special recognition—Extensive and Creative Use of Tile & Stone

Artistry in Stone and Tile

OWSI Flooring and Design

Various locations in Utah

Special recognition—Artistic Excellence in Natural Stone



Orchestra Foyer

Dragonfly Tile & Stone Works, Inc.

Milwaukee, Wisc.

Special recognition—Women in Tile

Nourish by Dyani White Hawk in Collaboration with Mercury Mosaics for The Whitney Museum of American Art

Mercury Mosaics

New York, N.Y.

Special recognition—Community Enhancement

Discovery Enterprise

J&R Tile, Inc.

San Antonio, Texas

Special recognition—Atlanta Bungalow Bathroom

If You Love Something, Redo It The Same Way

J Thomas Designs

Atlanta, Ga.

Special recognition—International

Casa en Puntiró

Ripoll·Tizon Estudio de Arquitectura

Palma De Mallorca, Spain

Special recognition—International

Piel Canela

Grupo Watermanía

Puerto de San Jose, Guatemala

Special recognition—International

The House of the Circular Terraces

Gail Ceramics

Cotia, São Paulo, Brasil

Special recognition—International

Masjid Putra Mosque

LATICRETE

Putrajaya, Malaysia

Special recognition—International

Casa Llobatera

RAMÓN ESTEVE ESTUDIO

Alicante, Spain

Stone World, Stone & Tile Insider and TileLetter sponsored this year’s CID Awards.

The judging panel for the 2024 CID Awards included: Chris Abbate, Novità Communications, representing Ceramics of Italy; Eric Astrachan, Tile Council of North America (TCNA); Bart Bettiga, National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA); Martin Brookes, Heritage Marble & Tile Inc.; Chelsie Butler, Kitchen & Bath Business; Scott Carothers, Ceramic Tile Education Foundation (CTEF); Kristin Coleman, Novità Communications, representing Ceramics of Italy; Catherine Hoy, Frank Advertising, representing Tile of Spain; Christina Koch, Retrofit Magazine; Kathy Meyer, Tile Council of North America (TCNA); Jennifer Richinelli, Stone World and Stone & Tile Insider; Rocamador Rubio, Trade Commission of Spain, representing Tile of Spain; Nyle Wadford, Neuse Tile; and Sara White, Novità Communications, representing Ceramics of Italy.