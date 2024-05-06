XL Brands partners with Intermountain Wood Flooring

By FCNews Staff
Intermountain Wood FlooringWauwatosa, Wis.—Bostik’s XL Brands products, a leading brand of flooring adhesive solutions, is now available forpurchase through Intermountain Wood Flooring. Contractors and pro installers can quickly and easily find the fullline of Bostik’s XL Brands products, as well as those from the Bostik Wall & Floor full product line, at Intermountain locations in Idaho, Colorado and Utah to ensure continuity and consistent access to all of its preferred products.

Entering this new distribution partnership with Intermountain Wood Flooring reinforces the Bostik, Inc. message to customers: Stick with the brand you know and trust.

“It is critical that Bostik partner with distributors who share our passion for quality and service while being fully committed to providing a full system of solutions to the flooring market,” explained Courtney Korselt, regional business director, wall and floor products at Bostik. “The addition of Intermountain Wood Flooring to the XL Brandsdistribution family demonstrates Bostik’s commitment to providing the best possible experience to contractors who value consistent quality from proven market products they can trust.”

John Fullmer, outside sales/sundries product group manager at Intermountain Wood Flooring, added: “Intermountain is appreciative for the opportunity to strengthen and grow our relationship with Bostik and XL Brands.”

For more than 40 years, XL Brands products have earned a solid reputation among flooring professionals across North America. The leading pressure-sensitive adhesives have been installed in over two billion square feet without a single adhesive failure callback, according to Bostik, a testament to its quality and reliability. With a full line of adhesive and specialty products, XL Brands products also offer the versatility of using just five products to cover 90% of flooring installations. In addition, XL Brands products offer a comprehensive system backed by high-quality, innovative solutions.

